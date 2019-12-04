Victoria career fair highlights opportunities in film industry

Reel Careers in Film and Media fair set for Dec. 7 at Camosun’s Interurban campus

A sign in Langford directs crews during the filming of a Hallmark TV Movie in April. The Vancouver Island South Film and Media Commission is hosting its 3rd annual film and media career fair to the Camosun Interurban campus Dec. 7. (Black Press Media File Photo)

If you’ve been thinking about a new career, an upcoming film, television and new media career fair offers an opportunity to learn more about one of the Island’s emerging industries.

READ ALSO: New campaign aims to promote TV and film production on South Vancouver Island

The Vancouver Island South Film & Media Commission’s third annual Reel Careers in Film and Media fair is bringing more than 40 industry professionals to the Camosun College Interurban campus for a day full of networking opportunities and career information both for high school and post secondary students. The commission also encourages attendance from skilled workers like electricians and carpenters, or anyone simply looking to make a career change.

The event will include interactive exhibits such as a grip and lighting display, a live motion picture camera demo and a mobile voice over studio. There will also be live discussion panels on topics like independent filmmaking and animation and story-boarding.

In a statement, Kathleen Gilbert, film commissioner for Vancouver Island South, says more skilled workers and people with transferable skills like electricians, hairdressers and accountants are needed in the industry.

“This is a rare opportunity for the public to speak directly to some of our local industry veterans,” she says.

The Vancouver Island South Film & Media Commission promotes the local film and media industry to international filmmakers and organizes yearly training workshops and networking events in an effort to stimulate growth in the filmmaking sector.

READ ALSO: B.C. costume designer sews up future in film industry

The Reel Careers in Film and Media fair is on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Camosun Interurban campus in the PISE building (4371 Interurban Rd).

For more information visit filmvictoria.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.