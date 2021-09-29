Victoria celebrates Go By Bike Week with free transit for cyclists

Cyclists riding through Victoria from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3 will have the option to catch transit for free as the city celebrates Go By Bike Week. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria cyclists are being treated to a week of free public transportation as the city and BC Transit celebrate the importance of sustainable travel.

It’s just one of the perks of Capital Bike’s annual Go By Bike Week, which encourages Greater Victoria residents to get some exercise, boost their mental health, and reduce their environmental footprint.

The non-profit is also promising dozens of possible prizes for anyone who logs at least one bike ride between Sept. 27 and Oct. 3.

Cyclists who want to take advantage of free transit will have to be using the bus bike racks or show their bike helmet when boarding the bus.

BC Transit representatives will be at the Saanich Municipal Hall on Oct. 3 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. to demonstrate how to use bike racks on the front of buses.

More information on Go By Bike Week festivities can be found at capitalbike.ca/gbbw.

READ ALSO: Fall Go By Bike Week returns, announces new reconciliation ride

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC Transitbike to work weekVictoria