Victoria charity asks for help to ‘Stock the Shelves’

HeroWork Executive Director Paul Latour (right) in the warehouse with HeroWork volunteers finishing shelves for the Radical Renovation of the Mustard Seed food bank, set to open Nov. 10. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Help stock the shelves of a local food bank that has been re-envisioned into a grocery store-style experience for the thousands of food insecure families and individuals in Victoria.

As part of HeroWork’s Radical Renovation of the Mustard Seed Food Bank, nearly 100 companies and hundreds of volunteers have come together to transform the food hamper warehouse into a free grocery store.

The renovation is progressing, with the big reveal planned for Nov. 10, and they are looking for help to stock the shelves in time for the opening.

Approximately 5,000 people typically visit the Queens Street location for the hamper program every month. This August, that number reached almost 6,000. Another 2,000 come for hot lunch and family-style dinners.

Though demand is up, donations are down by 20 per cent, so the Stock the Shelves Food Campaign is calling for help in its bid to provide families and individuals with the dignity of choice.

HeroWork and the Mustard Seed Food Bank are asking people to donate foods, especially non-perishables high in protein like peanut butter or tuna – containers with pull-off lids are ideal. Financial donations can also be made on their website, in person or over the phone. Since Mustard Seed buys wholesale produce and food, the value of donated money is stretched farther.

Food donations can be dropped off at 625 Queens Ave. until Nov. 4.

HeroWork is a charity that renovates other charities by partnering with many businesses and individuals, and putting on community events called Radical Renovations. To date, they have completed close to $3 million worth of non-profit renovations in the Victoria region.

Shelves for the Radical Renovation of the Mustard Seed food bank, set to open Nov. 10. The charity is calling for food donations to stock the shelves in time for opening. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Renderings of what the new Mustard Seed market will look like. (Submitted)