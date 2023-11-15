Victoria church wants to develop downtown property to add homes for 1,500 people

The proposed project features rental units, repairs to the Cathedral and improving the area for community use

Seeing the challenge of many to find housing in Victoria, Christ Church Cathedral has put forward a potential solution that could help.

The church has pitched a major proposal to build as many as 500 units of housing for 1,500 people on the city block they own bordered by Burdett and Rockland avenues, and Quadra and Vancouver streets.

Kaeley Wiseman with Wiser Project is providing consulting services to the church.

“There is a recognition by the city, developers, and the local community that given the increased residents this larger neighbourhood is anticipated to see in the next five to 10 years, protecting but also increasing amenities will be a priority,” Wiseman said in an email.

As attendance numbers at the church have been decreasing, the parking lots have been left increasingly unused. The proposal would transform the lots into six to eight buildings ranging in height from six to 18 storeys. The development would take a “pedestrian first” approach, keeping the existing green space as well as the large trees beside the cathedral. It also honours the cathedral’s significance, with some of the project’s proceeds going towards the $30 million needed for upgrades.

Brendon Neilson, executive director of the Anglican Diocese of British Columbia, spoke to why the church is in support of the development.

“Part of our thinking is to think creatively and proactively about how we use what we have to serve the community,” he said.

Christ Church Cathedral masterplan vision. (FaulknerBrowns Architects)

The project’s intent is to turn the block into more of a community hub while strengthening physical and visual connections in the area through landscape design. For instance, it proposes that Courtney Street be converted into a narrowed pedestrian-oriented street to accommodate formal and informal events.

The land owned by the Anglican Diocese and Christ Church Cathedral is one of the 46 churches it owns on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands. It owns and partners on various affordable housing projects in the CRD and across the Island, including projects with BC Housing, CMHC, or other publicly supported below-market housing projects. Dawson Heights, for instance, is a new 80-plus affordable senior housing in Saanich.

Christ Church Cathedral’s site is targeted as other housing units, such as rental or market units.

“[The proposal is] reflecting community need and demand but also the need to generate income to support other community and site needs, such as heritage protection and upgrades,” Wiseman said. “The eventual housing program for the site will be determined after rezoning has been achieved and in collaboration with development partners.”

Some of the proceeds of the project would also go to First Nations, as part of ongoing reconciliation efforts, Neilson said.

“As an organization, we recognize our role in colonization and we will ensure that part of this master plan will highlight a commitment to the journey of reconciliation,” Neilson said.

Wiseman spoke to the feedback she has heard from the community so far.

“Many members of the public realize the opportunities that faith-based sites can provide to meet housing and other community needs; reactions have reflected this, but also underscored the importance of this site to the local and regional community. There is but one cathedral in the city, few significant green spaces and areas of respite and contemplation.

“The proposed concept aims to preserve what is on-site, but also enhance and protect these for the future.”

In late November, discussions with the Fairfield Neighbourhood Association are scheduled, followed by the submission of rezoning applications to the City of Victoria in January. If approved, the project is expected to take 15 years and wouldn’t begin for several years.

