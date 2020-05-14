Some parking lots will remain open, but Beacon Hill Park will be mostly closed to vehicle traffic for the rest of the summer. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Victoria City Council votes to ‘pedestrianize’ Beacon Hill Park

Three parking lots will remain open in park

Beacon Hill Park will be “pedestrianized” by City staff following a council vote Thursday evening.

The much-revised and ultimately approved motion directs staff to open parking lots at Heywood Avenue, Circle Drive and Nursery Road, as well as the roads serving as their closest access points, for the rest of the summer. Other roads in the park, as well as the parking lot at the top of Beacon Hill Loop will be closed.

Council is also seeking input from accessibility organizations for advice and input on further extending the “pedestrianized approach to the park.”

The motion originated from Mayor Lisa Helps and Coun. Jeremy Loveday, who recommended the city implement a pedestrian-only approach to Beacon Hill Park, while leaving the main parking lot open to allow access for people with disabilities.

During Thursday’s committee meeting, council noted it had received plenty of feedback from the public on the matter and plans to seek more feedback if the changes are proposed to be made permanently.

RELATED: Beacon Hill Park traffic could be limited to allow for more physical distancing space


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

City of VictoriaCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man charged in slew of Central Saanich sex offences

Just Posted

Man charged in slew of Central Saanich sex offences

Feng Pan faces seven offences including sexual assault and interference

Victoria City Council votes to ‘pedestrianize’ Beacon Hill Park

Three parking lots will remain open in park

Man reunites films with former Victoria family 10 years after mistakenly sold at garage sale

The films belonged to a family with some members still on Vancouver Island

Fired Victoria police officer seeks review of dismissal

Officer fired after snow shoveling incident in 2019

Three fires reported in 10 minutes within one block sparks Victoria police investigation

Active, suspicous infires were reported between 3 a.m. and 3:10 a.m. in James Bay

15 new people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C., three more die

Of those battling the virus, 58 are in hospital – 12 of those in intensive care

POLL: Are you happy with the reopening plan for B.C.?

Last week provincial officials unveiled their “Go-Forward Strategy,” which included a plans… Continue reading

Courtenay centenarian celebrates day with friends, family and a flypast

Jim McGillawee served in the Second World War

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mad Men star Don Draper gives a shout out to B.C. city in YouTube video

Jon Hamm’s short video posted May 14 mentions Chilliwack as part of SkipTheDishes fundraiser campaign

VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary

Chick J is back in the nest with mom and dad as part of a unique Langley breeding program

Wet’suwet’en land title disputes an ‘internal issue,’ B.C. minister says

Memorandum ‘start of negotiation,’ Coastal Gaslink still opposed

Man arrested after nurse assaulted at Kelowna hospital’s COVID-19 screening desk

The incident occurred on May 13, just after 2 p.m.

COVID-19: The Bay set to reopen B.C. stores

Hudson’s Bay locations closed mid-March amid ongoing pandemic to reopen Tuesday with modifications

Most Read