Victoria City Councillor Laurel Collins (left) and federal NDP Party Leader Jagmeet Singh celebrate Collins’ nomination for the Victoria riding for the upcoming federal election. (File contributed/ Laurel Collins)

Victoria City Councillor Laurel Collins wins federal NDP nomination

Collins will run for Victoria in the upcoming federal election

Less than a year after being nominated to Victoria City Council, Laurel Collins has stepped up to a federal level.

On Wednesday night, Collins won the NDP nomination over Sabina Singh to replace the outgoing MP, Murray Rankin.

“I am incredibly honoured to have people place their trust in me to represent them in the upcoming election,” Collins said.

She added that her reasons to run for federal politics are the same reasons why she ran for her municipal position.

ALSO READ: Victoria City Councillor Laurel Collins wants to run for parliament

“I am looking forward to continuing to fight for climate leadership, affordable housing, and for courageous policies to address the challenges that we face. “

Collins will continue her municipal duties until just before the writ drops before taking an unpaid leave of absence during the election. If she is elected, she will step down from city council.

The federal election will be held on Oct 21.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Three well-known climbers presumed dead in Banff avalanche

Just Posted

Long weekend starts with series of crashes

The long weekend traffic pile up is starting with a series of… Continue reading

Fire crews called for hot tub fire in Saanich

No apparent injuries

Police investigating after crash on Hillside Avenue

Traffic was obstructed while involved vehicles removed from scene

VicPD seize knife, bear spray from youth

Youth issued large fine for weapons

Sentencing delayed for man who attacked VicPD dog

Uno later recovered from his injury and returned to work

Victoria church bells toll in solidarity with Notre Dame Cathedral after devastating fire

Churches around the globe ring bells to honour iconic Paris cathedral

POLL: How often does your family use BC Ferries?

Navigating the lineups for BC Ferries is a way of life for… Continue reading

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of April 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Howe Sound Queen sailing toward retirement

Vessel now up for auction ends regular runs between Crofton and Vesuvius at the beginning of June

Should B.C. lower speed limits on side roads to 30 km/h?

Vancouver city councillor wants to decrease speed limits along neighbourhood side roads

Lawsuit eyed over union-only raise for B.C. community care workers

‘Low-wage redress’ leaves 17,000 employees out, employers say

Landlord of alleged Okanagan shooter recounts deadly day

Tony Friesen was working in one of the units of his Penticton building when he heard shots

Foreign national arrested in connection to thefts at YVR

A woman, 60, is being held in police custody as Richmond RCMP investigate

Police pursue pesky porker on Vancouver Island

‘This was allegedly not the pig’s first escape’

Most Read