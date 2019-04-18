Victoria City Councillor Laurel Collins wins federal NDP nomination

Collins will run for Victoria in the upcoming federal election

Victoria City Councillor Laurel Collins (left) and federal NDP Party Leader Jagmeet Singh celebrate Collins’ nomination for the Victoria riding for the upcoming federal election. (File contributed/ Laurel Collins)

Less than a year after being nominated to Victoria City Council, Laurel Collins has stepped up to a federal level.

On Wednesday night, Collins won the NDP nomination over Sabina Singh to replace the outgoing MP, Murray Rankin.

“I am incredibly honoured to have people place their trust in me to represent them in the upcoming election,” Collins said.

She added that her reasons to run for federal politics are the same reasons why she ran for her municipal position.

“I am looking forward to continuing to fight for climate leadership, affordable housing, and for courageous policies to address the challenges that we face. “

Collins will continue her municipal duties until just before the writ drops before taking an unpaid leave of absence during the election. If she is elected, she will step down from city council.

The federal election will be held on Oct 21.

