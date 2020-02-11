Discovery coffee will host the 2020 National Barista Championships this spring. (Wikimedia Commons)

Victoria coffee shop hosts national barista championships

Discovery Coffee will host the 2020 National Barista Championships March 13-15

A Victoria coffee shop hosts the 2020 National Barista Championships this spring.

Discovery Coffee will be the host of the competition, that brings together competitors from the Eastern and Western qualifiers. While one qualifying barista is a Discovery employee, she will not compete in the championship.

ALSO READ: Victoria residents launch reusable coffee cup exchange program in downtown area

The two-day competition is free and open to the public. It’s organized by the Canadian Coffee Guild, a member of the international Special Coffee Association.

It will run from March 13 to 15 at Discovery Coffee’s new roasting facility; the exact address is not yet public but the facility is in Rock Bay.

Volunteers are needed for the event; anyone interested in volunteer or in learning more can visit canadiancoffeeguild.com.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. drivers with noisy vehicles can be subject to hefty fines

Just Posted

Victoria coffee shop hosts national barista championships

Discovery Coffee will host the 2020 National Barista Championships March 13-15

B.C. drivers with noisy vehicles can be subject to hefty fines

Saanich Police explain the laws that limit excessive noise from vehicles

Department of Fisheries and Oceans says too early to know effects of flooding on salmon at Goldstream Park

Heavy rains led to the park flooding

BC Legislature fountain runs red on fifth day of sit-in

Victoria group says they won’t leave until RCMP are removed from Wet’suwet’en territory

UPDATED: Victoria bridges reopen after being closed by Wet’suwet’en supporters

Group protesting Coastal GasLink and RCMP actions in Wet’suwet’en territory

Pipeline protesters shut down major Vancouver intersection in support of Wet’suwet’en

Wet’suwet’en are against the Coastal GasLink pipeline proposed for northern B.C.

Rookie sensation Hughes has 3 points as Canucks pound Predators 6-2

Vancouver opens ‘Sedin Week’ with a victory

Cowichan couple lucky to be alive as rock slide crushes their truck

Evening drive around Cowichan Lake turns into nightmare

Canadian consumer, business insolvency filings grew by 9% in 2019: report

More than 97 per cent of insolvency filings were by consumers

China won’t release ‘two Michaels’ in return for coronavirus help: experts

Global Affairs Canada said it had shipped about 16 tonnes of personal protective equipment to China,

Canadian coronavirus evacuee describes life under quarantine at CFB Trenton

About 11 million people are currently under quarantine in Wuhan

UPDATE: Second Canadian plane bringing Wuhan evacuees home, foreign minister says

There are 236 Canadians hoping to board the plane

Woman sues Salmon Arm store after fall causes emergency C-section

Lawsuit launched against Mark’s Work Wearhouse Ltd. and Piccadilly Place Mall Inc.

Wet’suwet’en supporters close down part of Island highway

Entrance, exit closures keep Comox Valley stretch of Highway 19 free of traffic

Most Read