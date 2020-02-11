Victoria coffee shop hosts national barista championships

A Victoria coffee shop hosts the 2020 National Barista Championships this spring.

Discovery Coffee will be the host of the competition, that brings together competitors from the Eastern and Western qualifiers. While one qualifying barista is a Discovery employee, she will not compete in the championship.

ALSO READ: Victoria residents launch reusable coffee cup exchange program in downtown area

The two-day competition is free and open to the public. It’s organized by the Canadian Coffee Guild, a member of the international Special Coffee Association.

It will run from March 13 to 15 at Discovery Coffee’s new roasting facility; the exact address is not yet public but the facility is in Rock Bay.

Volunteers are needed for the event; anyone interested in volunteer or in learning more can visit canadiancoffeeguild.com.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram