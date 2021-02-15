Victoria commuters warned of more snow for the Malahat

Snowfall warnings remain in effect for some parts of coastal B.C. including the Malahat Drive portion of Highway 1. (Environment Canada)

Family Day dawned in Greater Victoria with yet another snowfall warning in effect – for the Malahat.

Environment Canada says drivers can expect 10 to 15 centimetres by Monday evening, impacting the commute over the mountain pass. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions, warns Environment Canada.

Snow started falling late Friday and continued Saturday and into Valentine’s Day Sunday wreaking havoc on roads all weekend.

While snowfall warnings remain across Greater Victoria, the forecast expects Monday’s switch to rain will last the week.

