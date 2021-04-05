Victoria Conference Centre to open as city’s second vaccination site on April 12

B.C. also released a new online portal for booking vaccine appointments on Monday

The Victoria Conference Centre will open as a COVID-19 vaccination site on April 12. Photo: Island Health

The Victoria Conference Centre has been added to Island Health’s COVID-19 vaccination site list, which will make it the city’s second jab location when it opens later this month.

The centre, located at 720 Douglas Street, is set to open on April 12. It’ll be the capital city’s second vaccination location, joining the already operating site, the Victoria Native Friendship Centre. There’s also five other vaccination sites operating in Victoria’s surrounding communities.

As of Tuesday, those eligible for a vaccine in B.C. include people born in 1950 or earlier (71-years-old and older), Indigenous peoples 18-years-old and older and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable.

Starting on Tuesday, there will be three ways to book a vaccine appointment: online at gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated, by phoning the provincial call centre at 1-833-838-2323 and in-person at the nearest Service BC location.

On Monday, the province announced there was 999 new cases on Sunday and 890 in the last 24-hours, for a two-day total of 1,889. There have been 100 new cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health region since the last update on Saturday. British Columbia currently has 8,490 active cases with 318 people in hospital, including 96 in intensive care.

There’s been 23 new COVID-19 related deaths since April 1, for a total of 1,486 deaths in British Columbia.

The province has administered 893,590 doses of COVID-19 vaccines across the province.

