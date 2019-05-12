Construction workers from Rob Tournour Masonry pose in anti-bullying shirts. The company has received the Vancouver Island Construction Association’s Member of the Year Award for its philanthropic efforts. (Rob Tournour Masonry/Facebook)

Victoria construction leaders receive 2019 VICA Awards

Vancouver Island Construction Association presents Victoria company, project with awards

The Vancouver Island Construction Association (VICA) announced the winners of its 2019 VICA Awards, honouring members who “build and regenerate” local communities.

“We are proud to showcase and celebrate the contributions and achievements of VICA member companies with our inaugural awards,” said Rory Kulmala, CEO of the Vancouver Island Construction Association. “This year, we saw over 50 exceptional submissions. The 2019 VICA Award recipients have demonstrated their commitment to our industry and local communities by embracing quality, innovation and client satisfaction.”

A Victoria-based project earned Kinetic Construction the ‘General Contractor over $10 Million’ award for Yello on Yates at 819 Yates St.

“As constructors, everything we do, the energy we expend and the efforts we make, are converted into a physical entity that remains for many years to come,” said Tom Plumb, president of Kinetic Construction. “When we get the opportunity to help create a building that adds to the city, provi des a great use, and is esthetically pleasing, it is a further reward for us and it’s wonderful when it’s recognized by your peers and the community.”

READ ALSO: Island Construction Association conference explores bright future

VICA awarded Victoria-based Rob Tournour Masonry (RTM) with the VICA Member of the Year award for its philanthropic work, both locally and abroad. RTM’s ‘Another Brick in Nepal’ project has the organization helping to rebuild Nepalese schools following the devastating 2015 earthquake.

VICA also notes that RTM supports a number of local programs.

“[RTM] strongly believes that it is our responsibility to support the arts, community sports teams and, for over 15 years, the Boys and Girls Club of Victoria,” said president Rob Tournour. “We have also always believed in promoting the masonry trade and construction in general through our involvement with VICA and we are humbled and very proud to be the recipients of the first-ever VICA Member of The Year award.”

VICA is a member-based, industry-led association serving multiple construction sectors across Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and other coastal areas of B.C.

READ ALSO: Capital Region pace of construction continues to grow

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Evacuation ordered amid Fraser Lake fire

Just Posted

Ontario woman says missing caretaker in downtown Victoria fire is her stepson

Audrey Draeger said she has not been in contact with Michael Draeger since 2016

Westhills Stadium filled with red and white as Canadian Women’s Rugby Sevens take the pitch

Canada beats Brazil and Ireland Saturday afternoon

Fire breaks out a block away from rubble of Plaza Hotel

Less than a week after the fire on Pandora, another one burns in downtown Victoria

Langford’s Axe and Barrel brews its way to gold

King Kolsch wins top prize at Canadian Brewing Awards

UPDATE: One dead, two in serious condition after ‘violent struggle’ at Brentwood Bay home

Central Saanich police officers and the Vancouver Island Major Crimes Unit are on scene at the home

Soup fundraiser for Esquimalt fire victims good for the heart and soul

‘They came because they chose to make this that kind of community’

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Evacuation ordered amid Fraser Lake fire

Fire grew to 260 hectares in size

Police ram stolen van, arrest suspect at gunpoint on Vancouver Island highway

Officers make arrest with guns drawn at Nanaimo Parkway and Mostar Road

B.C. SPCA reminds public to travel safely with pets this summer

“We recommend that pets are kept inside the vehicle in a secured crate or restrained with a dog seatbelt.”

Two 95-year-old warm weather records broken in B.C.

Nearly 30 weather records were smashed Friday, as the province heats up

1 in 500,000 chance: Alberta couple welcomes third set of twins

A Red Deer couple is thrilled to welcome their third set of twins

‘It’s tragic’: Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

Society looking for Abbotsford homeless man who saved injured eagle found on highway

OWL Rehab Society looking to reunite man with eagle if it is ultimately able to fly again

Most Read