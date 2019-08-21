Victoria contractors file civil claims for work on Sooke Tim Hortons, Petro Canada

Petroleum contractor Petromaxx, along with T’Sou-ke First Nation is facing civil claims from contractors who claim they haven’t been properly paid for their work. (File Photo)

Two Victoria contractors have filed civil claims against T’Sou-ke First Nation and general contractor Petromaxx in regards to work on the recently opened Tim Hortons and Petro Canada on T’Sou-ke First Nation land.

Rob Tournour Masonry and North Glass & Aluminum filed separate civil claims on Tuesday, both arguing their contracts were breached when Petromaxx neglected to pay them for the work and materials they supplied during the building of the Tim Hortons and Petro Canada on Sooke Road.

North Glass & Aluminum entered into an agreement with the general contractor in October 2018 to perform and provide aluminium windows and doors. According to the civil claim, Petromaxx has “refused or neglected” to pay the $5,161.80 owning to the company, despite demands.

Rob Tournour Masonry’s civil claim says Petromaxx owes the contractor $124,834.55. The claim also states that the builder is entitled to a builder’s lien on a holdback held by T’Sou-ke First Nation – in other words, the community is being asked to pay up since Petromaxx hasn’t.

Petromaxx has 21 days to file a response or counterclaim to the civil suits.

After some delays in the initial phase of construction, the Tim Hortons and Petro Canada building officially opened in July. The Tim Hortons restaurant is the first in Sooke and was hailed as the first phase in T’Sou-ke First Nation’s ongoing plans for economic development in the area.



