What does it mean if someone is “high risk” and missing? (Black Press File Photo)

Victoria cop outlines what it means to be a ‘high risk’ missing person

VicPD explains protocols for missing people, repeat releases

Victoria Police say there’s a method to continued postings of missing persons, and for labelling them as “high risk” even if they go missing frequently.

In recent weeks the Victoria Police Department has put forward multiple releases on two such cases, both involving youth who have been reported missing regularly over the past few months.

VicPD spokesperson Bowen Osoko said it’s not a matter of department standards, but rather a mandatory requirement due to provincial protocol.

“Protocols changed after a report from the Pickton inquiry,” Osoko explained, referring to convicted Vancouver area serial killer Robert William Pickton. The ensuing ‘Forsaken: the report of the missing women commission of inquiry’ brought forward several changes to police protocol, including in considering who is high risk.

READ MORE: MISSING – Police search for ‘high-risk’ missing teen with medical concerns

“In the past people might hear that Jane Doe was missing, and learn that she was a sex trade worker and think that of course she was missing because she led a transient life,” Osoko said. “In reality, she might have been on Pickton’s farm.”

Now, anyone who fits several (or in some cases one) of the following criteria are considered high risk, prompting an immediate issuance of a missing person call out: if they are under 18, female, Indigenous, suffer from mental or physical health issues, suffer from drug addiction, are involved in high-risk trafficking, have a medical diagnosis of Alzheimer’s or dementia, or if going missing is uncharacteristic.

“It’s very quick for someone to be considered high risk,” Osoko said. “But for youth files it’s hard to balance out.”

ALSO READ: VicPD locate high-risk missing woman

Osoko was referring to privacy concerns protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act which prevents police from providing details on every situation, for example if missing youth are also avoiding police because they have a warrant out for an arrest. He could not confirm if this was the case for either of this week’s missing youth.

For people who go missing frequently, he said, it’s still important for reports to go out as soon as possible.

“Someone who is going through things may go missing a couple times in quick succession,” Osoko said. “But a large number of our missing people are found after reports were seen on social or traditional media… it does save lives.”

This, he concluded, makes the heavier police workload and the risk of public interest exhaustion worthwhile.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pilot project for $10 daycare extended to April 2021

Just Posted

Pilot project for $10 daycare extended to April 2021

Lexie’s Little Bears’ Childcare has plans for new building, making room for 16 more kids

Story emerging from Sooke River tragedy

Two men killed, another still missing after torrential rains swell river

Rain erodes Dallas Road bluffs, closes public pathways

City of Victoria crews working to reopen paths

Police believe missing Duncan teen could be in Greater Victoria

Kate-Lynn Tooshley is about five-foot-five and 120 pounds with shoulder length dark hair

Greater Victoria Gas prices rise

Most expensive gas sold in Saanich

VIDEO: Moose rescued after falling through bridge in Okanagan

A young moose is back on its feet after getting trapped in a bridge on Monday morning

‘My world fell apart,’ slain Abbotsford cop’s wife tells court as killer sentenced

Oscar Arfmann, guilty of killing Const. John Davidson, receives life sentence

Suspect disarms B.C. Mountie, shoots himself in leg with energy weapon

Two Surrey RCMP officers sent to hospital after scuffle

$15,000 in gold and diamond rings stolen from Nanaimo retailer

Alleged theft happened last week at store in Nanaimo North Town Centre

Evacuation routes planned for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars to be escorted down Monday afternoon, MOTI says.

VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along slushy Fernie street

It’s been a long winter in B.C.

Island communities in recovery mode after massive rainstorm

All sorts of heroic tales and strife emerge from floods, evacuations in the Chemainus area

VIDEO: Sooke River continues to be searched for a third body, following a drowning on Friday, leading a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 3

B.C. man sentenced to 3.5 years for stealing wigs meant for kids with cancer

150 wigs were taken from Eva and Co. Wigs

Most Read