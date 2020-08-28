Victoria cop stops driver mid-call with CRA scammer

While he evaded a scammer, one apparent distracted driver had his vehicle towed Friday afternoon.

A VicPD K9 officer was stopped at the intersection at Blanshard and Yates streets on Friday around 12:30 p.m. when he saw a vehicle in the centre lane with its signal light on and the driver with a phone to his ear, says Victoria Police Department in a news release.

The officer pulled the vehicle over.

When he approached, the driver told the officer he was on a call with the Canada Revenue Agency telling him he owed money. As is common with the CRA scam, legal action was threatened if he didn’t pay.

While the officer recognized the common scam, the driver didn’t manage to evade the law.

Without valid insurance, police issued a ticket and his vehicle was towed.

CRA scams are a common fraud. For help in recognizing a fraud visit vicpd.ca/fraud.

