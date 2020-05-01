Victoria cops seek to reunite stolen Dyson vacuum with owner

VicPD is searching for the owner of a stolen Dyson vacuum recovered by patrol officers. (Victoria Police Department/Twitter)

Are you missing a Dyson vacuum? VicPD may have found it.

Patrol officers recovered this stolen Dyson vacuum. We know how beloved a Dyson can be. If you recognize it, please give us a call. #yyj #F2017933 pic.twitter.com/tmBZsMjqfM — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) May 1, 2020

On May 1, the Victoria Police Department took to Twitter to announce that patrol officers had recovered a stolen Dyson vacuum and were hoping to reunite it with its rightful owner.

“We know how beloved a Dyson can be,” VicPD wrote in the tweet. “If you recognize it, please give us a call.”

To contact VicPD, call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

READ ALSO: Police deem contents, placement of toolbox left in Victoria basketball court suspicious

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

VicPD