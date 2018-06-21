Local political newcomer Grace Lore has decided to run for City council (Photo contributed)

Victoria council candidate wants to help out young families

Grace Lore doesn’t see her family’s demographic well represented on council

With four Victoria mayoral candidates in the mix so far, voters will have choices to make come October.

The same goes for the race for eight councillor positions, which in most civic elections draws a full slate of candidates. While sitting councillors Geoff Young, Pamela Madoff and Ben Isitt have confirmed they plan to run Oct. 20, a newcomer to the field recently declared her candidacy.

Grace Lore, a 32-year-old adjunct professor of political science at the University of Victoria, is also a small business owner and a mother of two small children. Asked her reason for deciding to run, she said she looked at her own family and didn’t see their demographic well represented on council. Without that voice, she added, certain problems couldn’t be addressed properly.

RELATED: Victoria gets fourth mayoral candidate for fall election

“I was struck by the fact that there are half the kids here than in comparable cities,” Lore said. She pointed to a national average showing 17 per cent of the population is under 14, versus nine per cent in Victoria.

“I think that’s telling us about who can stay in Victoria and find housing that’s attainable and suitable.”

As such, her focus will be on affordable housing, and she wants to see young families and seniors more comfortable in the city. “If we lose youth, we are losing customers and businesses. So we need to get a bit creative with housing and childcare options.”

Lore and her family live in the basement of a home owned by friends in Fernwood. She said the arrangement is great as they can count on their friends for help, from something as simple as some extra milk, to having someone keep an eye on their kids.

RELATED: Victoria mayor Lisa Helps to seek re-election in 2018

“If we can get a bit creative with diversified housing we could keep more families here,” she said.

Lore grew up in Calgary, taught at UBC and has lived in Victoria for the past five years.

Among other current City councillors, Chris Coleman, Charlayne Thornton-Joe and Margaret Lucas told the News they are undecided, while Jeremy Loveday and Marianne Alto had not responded to our request at the time of this writing.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
Emergency crews aid injured man at Thetis Lake Park
Next story
UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

Just Posted

Victoria council candidate wants to help out young families

Grace Lore doesn’t see her family’s demographic well represented on council

Crash snarls traffic on Trans Canada at Tillicum

One of the vehicles involved has markings of a company supplying traffic control personnel

115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

More fires expected to start today, says BC Wildfire Service officials

Emergency crews aid injured man at Thetis Lake Park

Crews transport patient back to main beach by boat

Saanich to study ‘mega mansions’ on farm land

District staff will study the siting of homes on agricultural lots

VIDEO: B.C.’s ‘unicycle cowboy’ aspires to be rancher one day

Burklan Johnson has only ridden a horse once, but this unicyclist has big plans to become a cowboy.

Revenue Canada scam swindles $3,000 from B.C. resident

Victim provides fraudster with $3,000 in iTunes gift cards

UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Housing would cut number of B.C.’s vulnerable re-admitted to hospital: study

New SFU work shows just how costly frequent hospitalization is to the province’s health care system

Disney production filming at Victoria’s Government House today

Made-for-TV movie will feature the inside of the Rockland Avenue mansion

RCMP seek owner of pianos found in Richmond warehouse

The instruments range in size from small uprights to concert grands

3 dead after semi-truck collides with car on B.C. Interior highway

Police said the intersection between Highway 97 and Highway 99 would remain closed for some time

Keep your pets safe while driving

ICBC and SPCA join forces on pet safety awareness initiative

Reports of explosion in Okanagan turn out to be squirrel vs. power line

The noise was described as ‘similar to a shotgun blast’ that shook the Earth

Most Read