Victoria city council is pushing for a December byelection despite concerns from staff around the time frame and planning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria council pushes for December byelection

City staff concerned with timeframe and planning needs prior to byelection

Victoria council is pushing for a December byelection despite city clerk Chris Coates expressing “trepidation” at the move.

A byelection was planned for earlier this year after Laurel Collins stepped down from council after being elected an Member of Parliament in October, but – like so many other events – had to be cancelled as the pandemic took hold.

A report by Coates came forward during Thursday’s Committee of the Whole meeting. It said a byelection might not be possible until early next year so as not to overlap with statutory holidays. Coun. Jeremey Loveday voiced the idea of piggybacking onto the possible provincial election so as to share Plexiglas dividers and other relevant infrastructure that would assist the city in holding a safe and healthy byelection this year.

READ ALSO: Victoria’s byelection could be postponed until next year

Coates said the earliest date Victoria could hold a byelection with all the necessary procedures in place would be Dec. 12 but he was hesitant due to the immense amount of planning still required. A more favourable date would be in February or March of 2021, said Coates.

“I find it extremely challenging to make a commitment that we could pull this off on Dec. 12,” said Coates.

Planning around where polls could be held, along with asking the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing for an order that would expand mail-in voting to anyone who wanted that option are needed before a byelection can be held.

Currently, only people who will be away from the municipality at the general or advanced voting times or those with an illness, injury or physical disability that affects their ability to vote are allowed to use mail-in ballots.

According to Coates, “pretty much everything” that was not core business would need to be stopped in order to make the December byelection possible.

READ ALSO: Conservative asks Victoria MP if she ever ‘considered’ sex work in parliamentary debate

The city would have no less than 80 days to hold the byelection after appointing a Chief Election Officer. Staff are being asked to report back on Oct. 1 with an answer to whether or not the byelection could be held on Dec. 12, which would leave 72 days to figure out the logistics of the byelection, along with notifying the public and candidates.

Coate’s report also states that when the April 4 byelection was cancelled, it had used up approximately $90,000 of the $170,000 budgeted for the process, adding that there will be significant extra costs that come with conducting an election during the pandemic. Staff are also being asked to report back with a budget request for proceeding with a byelection during the pandemic.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Charity tackling ‘weekend hunger gap’ bracing for tripling of students in need

Just Posted

Victoria council pushes for December byelection

City staff concerned with timeframe and planning needs prior to byelection

Island Sexual Health expanding physical space and workforce

Island Health looking to hire more health care workers for centre once expansion complete

Charity tackling ‘weekend hunger gap’ bracing for tripling of students in need

Backpack Buddies was serving 1,300 students per week in March, by June that number doubled

Pandemic reunites 2000s era Victoria rock band The Origin

Saanich musicians recording for first time since 2008

Local authors nominated for Victoria Book Prize awards

Finalists for 2020 announced in two categories

B.C. or Ontario? Residential school survivors fight move of court battle

It’s now up to Ontario’s Court of Appeal to sort out the venue question

POLL: Do you plan on allowing your children to go trick or treating this year?

This popular annual social time will look quite different this year due to COVID-19

B.C. transportation minister will not seek re-election

Claire Trevena has held the position since 2017

Body discovered floating in water near Lasqueti Island

JRCC reports personnel aboard fishing vessel made the find

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Young B.C. cancer survivor rides 105-km with Terry Fox’s brother

Jacob Bredenhof and Darrell Fox’s cycling trek raises almost $90,000 for cancer research

B.C. migrant, undocumented workers rally for permanent residency program

Rally is part of the Amnesty for Undocumented Workers Campaign led by the Migrant Workers Centre

Preparations underway for pandemic election in Saskatchewan and maybe B.C.

Administrators in B.C. and around the country are also looking to expand voting by mail during the pandemic

Nearly 20 per cent of COVID-19 infections among health-care workers by late July

WHO acknowledged the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions

Most Read