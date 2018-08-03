Victoria council has supported funding adult crossing guards for another year at schools in Greater Victoria. File photo

Victoria council votes to cover School District funding shortage for crossing guards

Greater Victoria Crossing Guard Association to receive $27,000 as a one-time grant

August has just begun, but Victoria council are planning ahead for the first days of school – and asking why they are paying for a service they say should be covered by the Ministry of Education.

During Thursday’s committee of the whole meeting, councillors approved granting just over $27,000 to the Greater Victoria Crossing Guards Association, to ensure elementary schools have adults patrolling the crosswalks before and after school.

In previous years, the City paid between $30,000- $37,500 per year to Beacon Community Services for its crossing guard program. This year, Beacon did not offer the service, so parents formed the non-profit Greater Victoria association.

“This is not the perfect fix,” said Coun. Ben Isitt. “It should be delivered through the education system, but because of how constrained funding is for the school system, we can fill the gap.”

ALSO READ: Saanich school board to talk funding shortfall today

Coun. Marianne Alto agreed.

“This is not something I’d support on an ongoing basis, as to who should be contributing in the long term, but we can have those discussions next year,” she said.

Asked whether the Greater Victoria School District had been contacted about the funding, Fraser Work, director of engineering and public works, confirmed they had, but the district has no plans to take it on at this time.

“This is essential, school starts in a month,” Isitt said. “I don’t want to compromise this and give undue gaps put forward by neo-liberalism … This is an allocation well spent.”

Coun. Geoff Young said that $27,000 probably wouldn’t be enough. He reminded councillors of their recent decision to support the living wage policy, which supports paying City staff and contractors a minimum $20.50 per hour.

Mayor Lisa Helps agreed with the importance of having crossing guards at schools, but noted that the funding would be put forward in a grant, and not fall under the living wage policy.

“It’s fine for the end of 2018, we’ve been funding it; but the question is should we be funding it?” Helps said. “We need a proactive approach; let’s see if we can have a partnership between the CRD, the province and other municipalities.”

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
Metchosin councillor remembered for love of environment, community

Just Posted

Victoria council votes to cover School District funding shortage for crossing guards

Greater Victoria Crossing Guard Association to receive $27,000 as a one-time grant

Mixed dragon boat pulls cancer survivors together

Stayin’ Alive crew will compete in 2018 Dragon Boat Festival Aug. 10 to 12

City awarded $1 million accessibility grant for Crystal Pool project

The new wellness centre aims to increase visits by 35 per cent over current facility

Victoria sees no rain in July

Gonzales station records sixth rainless month since 1899

Metchosin councillor remembered for love of environment, community

Celebration of life this Sunday in Metchosin

VIDEO: B.C. nine-year-old wins invite to world Pokemon championships

Currently ranked 21 among junior players in North America

Blue Jays delight Canadian fans with 7-3 win over M’s

Hauschild makes impressive debut for victors in Seattle

Willy freed! DFO uses innovative audio technique to draw orca from Vancouver Island harbour

T073B’s nearly two-week-long stay at Comox Harbour has come to an end

Hot cars stopped for speeding on the way to B.C. racetrack

Lamborghini, McLaren impounded by Ridge Meadows RCMP

Fatal crash, wildfire cause traffic snarls on Alberta-B.C. boundary

Motorists are being detoured further south via Highway 3 through the Crowsnest Pass

Sole survivor in B.C. plane crash on the mend, family says

Spencer Neufeld was flying with another pilot and a friend when the aircraft crashed near Lillooet

Crews responding to 3 hectare wildfire near Merritt

Popular Rockin’ River music festival begins tonight south of town

Kamloops RCMP unable to find body of missing jet ski driver

Kamloops RCMP have closed a section of the South Thompson River several times this week in attempt to locate his body.

Veterinarian warns dog owners on cannabis risks, saying cases come in weekly

Dogs are especially sensitive to THC, with signs of toxicity including a low heart rate

Most Read