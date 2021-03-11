Jonas Peterson and Gillian Craig bought their 1978 Catalina 30 sailboat last summer in hopes of leading a more sustainable and mobile lifestyle. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Jonas Peterson and Gillian Craig bought their 1978 Catalina 30 sailboat last summer in hopes of leading a more sustainable and mobile lifestyle. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Victoria couple chases freedom, sustainability on 30-foot sailboat

Jonas Peterson and Gillian Craig pay $700 a month to live aboard their boat

Two people living in a 30-foot-long space may sound cramped, but for Jonas Peterson and Gillian Craig it’s been the ultimate taste of freedom.

Last summer, the 22-year-olds bought Blue Moon, a 1978 Catalina 30 sailboat. It’s something the couple bonded over when they first met in university – their desire to live in a more sustainable, mobile fashion.

“Your habitat is way more important than people realize,” Peterson said. “It has a huge effect on your lifestyle, and in our case, our health and happiness.”

With so little space, Peterson and Craig have been forced to downsize. Now, the only things they own are those they really need. And, they’re also far more aware of their consumption. With a mini fridge and a tiny trash can, very little goes to waste.

“You fit the box that you’re in,” Craig noted. For them, having fewer possessions has been an immense relief.

(Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

And, having shared a room together in a house full of other students for the past several years, the sailboat is their first real taste of autonomy, and one of the cheapest ways to gain it.

Craig and Peterson bought and refit Blue Moon for $13,000 and figure their monthly cost of living on it – including moorage, live-aboard fees, showers and laundry, depreciation and maintenance – is about $350 each. To put it in perspective, the average Victoria one-bedroom rents at $1,570 a month. In February, the purchase price of single-family-homes averaged $1.16 million, with condominiums at $542,564 and townhomes at $682,071.

“We could never dream of having a house here in Victoria, but that’s really what the boat has given us,” Peterson said. And, the boat feels cozy and safe.

“It just reminds me of being a little kid,” Peterson said. “It’s like a fort.”

Of course, it does have its challenges. Alone time now means one of the two has to be up top or out on a walk, and when stormy weather rolls in there is little they can do but hunker down.

During the snowstorm Victoria got last month, Peterson said their space heaters weren’t enough to cut through the cold and the couple spent most of their time wrapped in their heated blanket.

“It’s like camping,” he said. “You put all your clothes on and get into bed.”

Ultimately though, it’s worth it. The experience has brought them closer to each other and the natural world.

“My respect for the ocean has just skyrocketed,” said Craig, who has spent much of her life on the water. “I don’t have a time when I ever want to leave this boat.”

The couple has started a YouTube channel to document their journey and inspire others to do something similar. Their videos can be viewed on the Blue Moon Life channel.

jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

rental marketVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sooke homelessness report highlights lack of services in rural communities
Next story
A year of COVID-19: British Columbians describe pandemic life outside Canada

Just Posted

Jonas Peterson and Gillian Craig bought their 1978 Catalina 30 sailboat last summer in hopes of leading a more sustainable and mobile lifestyle. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Victoria couple chases freedom, sustainability on 30-foot sailboat

Jonas Peterson and Gillian Craig pay $700 a month to live aboard their boat

Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins says the township’s policing partnership with Victoria police is costing more than it should. Desjardins is renewing calls for a regional police force instead. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Report prompts renewed calls for Greater Victoria regional police force

Esquimalt mayor, VicPD chief support police amalgamation

Rachel Staples with sons Oliver, 17 (left) and Isaac, 15 (right). Staples is still in recovery after she was struck by a driver while riding her bike in December. (Courtesy of Rachel Staples)
Oak Bay dentist uses gratitude to face loss, chronic pain

Rachel Staples still recovering after being struck at a Colwood trail crossing in December

Oak Bay council applied a 60-day protection order to the home at 2072 Hampshire Rd. The 1880s farmhouse is the second oldest remaining farmhouse in Oak Bay. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Oak Bay puts 60-day protection order on heritage Hampshire house

Siblings plan to move family home to Metchosin

Victoria police have determined the sudden death of a woman in Beacon Hill Park March 3 was a homicide. (Black Press Media file photo)
Death of woman in Beacon Hill Park deemed homicide: Victoria police

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: How do you feel about setting your clocks ahead this weekend?

Greater Victoria residents might expect to see a few more cranky and… Continue reading

Victor Osborne, 102, of Nanaimo, who was born during the Spanish flu pandemic and took part in an influenza A vaccine trial while in the Royal Navy in 1934, will get his first COVID-19 vaccine dose on Monday, March 15. (News Bulletin file photo)
102-year-old B.C. veteran born during our last pandemic books his COVID-19 shot

Victor Osborne is no stranger to new vaccines

PQB News reader Randy Hall set up a camera at the beach in Parksville, in the same spot every day in February, to capture the changing days and weather. (Randy Hall photo)
WATCH: 28 days, one scene showcases February in Parksville

Reader Randy Hall set up camera in same location each day

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. government won’t release Telus contract on vaccine appointment call centres

Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix were repeatedly asked during question period

A fishing boat goes through a group of sea lions during the start of the herring run in Parksville Qualicum Beach on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Michael Briones photo)
Herring run now underway in Parksville Qualicum Beach region

PHOTOS: Dozens of onlookers, photographers take in the early action

Herring are a key component in the ocean ecosystem. (BP file photo)
First Nation files injunction against DFO for small Smith Inlet herring fishery

Herring stocks in Area 10 too low for commercial harvest, Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Nations argue

The virtual 2021 BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference meets virtually March 8 to 12.
B.C. tourism sector targets ‘Mission Possible’ during virtual conference

Tourism Industry Association of BC and the BC Hotel Association co-host conference March 8 to 12

Most Read