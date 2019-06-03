Virginia and Donald Johnson won $1 million from a 6/49 ticket. (File contributed/ BCLC)

Victoria couple wins $1 million in lottery

Virginia and Donald Johnson matched all 10 numbers in a recent Lotto 6/49 draw

A Victoria couple can further enjoy their retirement thanks to a healthy boost from a Lotto 6/49 draw.

Virginia and Donald Johnson found out that they’d won $1 million after they matched all ten numbers in the Lotto 6/49 draw on May 29.

“The first person I told was my husband,” said Virginia. “I noticed the guarantee winner, so I checked it. Don was downstairs, and I think he asked if I was telling the truth and if I was going to check on it right away.”

The former Winnipeg couple moved to Victoria 30 years ago for retirement. Now, the new funds open up the opportunities the couple can take.

“We have been buying [tickets] since 6/49 started, I never dreamed we would win one of the big ones,” Virginia said. “I don’t think this changes my life, it gives me freedom – we have more freedom in our choices.”

The pair plans to use the funds to continue travelling, and go on a few cruises.

“We want to go on these river cruises that travel through different countries,” says Donald. “To me it’s amazing. I think it will really set in when I get that cheque.”

