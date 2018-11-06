Police evacuated the courthouse is downtown Victoria Tuesday afternoon for a bomb threat. (Keri Coles/News staff)

UPDATED: Bomb threat at Victoria courthouse

Courthouse evacuated while police cleared the building with K9 unit

The courthouse in Victoria was evacuated for a bomb threat shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The BC Sheriffs Service called the Victoria Police Department after they received a call at 3:45 p.m. saying a bomb would explode in the courthouse in 20 minutes.

The sheriffs promptly evacuated and locked down the courthouse. Eight prisoners that were in custody at the courthouse had to be evacuated and transported to Victoria police cells.

VicPD closed the surrounding streets and brought in two K9 units to sweep the building. Nothing suspicious was found.

Blanshard and Quadra streets were still open to traffic during the sweep but pedestrians were not permitted on sidewalks near the courthouse. Burdett Avenue and Courtney Street were fully closed to traffic and pedestrians.

“It was a male voice but I don’t have any further details at this point, that part is still under investigation. We have a few leads,” said Acting Sgt. Mike Darling.

Police said members cleared the building at approximately 5:30 p.m. and were expecting to have traffic returned to normal shortly after.

 

