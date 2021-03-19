Victoria Customs House construction site closed temporarily after COVID-19 exposure

A downtown Victoria construction site is temporarily closed following COVID-19 exposures.

The Vancouver Island Construction Association (VICA) confirmed possible exposures at the Victoria Customs House construction site on March 15, 16 and 17. VICA is warning anyone who came into close contact with tile setters, electricians or plumbers to self-isolate.

Close contact is defined as physical touching – handshakes, pats on the back or high fives – or proximity – standing or sitting within two metres in a confined space for 15 minutes or more with or without masks on.

VICA says infected individuals are now isolating and the site is temporarily closed for additional cleaning and sanitization measures.

VICA says the exposure remains under investigation by health authorities.

The Customs House is the site of a residential/commercial development touted as the most expensive condominium project in Victoria, with one unit sold for $10.79 million. The historical facade of the building has been maintained while the interior was removed to make way for the condominiums.

The original Customs building was built in 1898 and served as police barracks. In 1937 a portion of the building burned down and was rebuilt in 1951.

