Susan Hollis holds a handful of silver thumb tacks she found along the Galloping Goose Trail after one punctured her tire as she cycled to work Wednesday. (Contributed)

Victoria cyclist finds thumb tacks spread across Galloping Goose Trail

Rider stopped in her tracks when one punctured tire, found ‘hundreds’ more covered in leaves

A cyclist on the Galloping Goose trail Wednesday found hundreds of silver thumb tacks spread across the paved path after one punctured her tire.

Susan Hollis was cycling back to her downtown office early Wednesday afternoon when something stopped her tire just before Tolmie Lane, on the border of Victoria and Saanich.

“My bike hit a pile of silver tacks,” she said. “When I went back to investigate there were hundreds scattered throughout a 15 foot stretch.”

Hollis said the tacks were covered in leaves and initially difficult to spot, but she gathered a handful and saw others who had stopped to remove the rest of them from the trail.

“It’s definitely worth noting in case there is some kind of trend,” Hollis said.

