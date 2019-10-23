Victoria dealer sees jail time after police find more than 150 grams of drugs

Heroin fentanyl mix, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl found in Pandora apartment

In August alone, there were 62 illicit drug toxicity deaths with fentanyl detected in the province according to the British Columbia Coroners Service. (THE NEWS/files)

A man dealing fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs on Victoria streets has been sentenced to five years in jail.

Ernest Wayne Bourdeau was charged with four counts of trafficking after police searched an apartment on Pandora Avenue. In the apartment, police found Bourdeau and another man, along with 172 grams of various drugs including a heroin fentanyl mixture, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and powdered cocaine. In addition to the drugs, eight bundles of cash totalling $40,000 were seized and almost two grams of fentanyl was found.

READ ALSO: West Shore teen who died of suspected fentanyl overdose remembered as ‘kind’, ‘bubbly’

According to a pre-sentence report, the 51-year-old had a dysfunctional childhood, involving physical and emotional abuse. His father, dealing with substance use and alcohol issues, spent lengthy periods in jail. Bourdeau was previously diagnosed with bipolar and anxiety disorder.

Bourdeau first used drugs at the age of 19, dabbling in marijuana and LSD, eventually developing a dependency on cocaine and crystal meth. Prior to his arrest, Bourdeau was using crystal meth daily but does not believe he is in need of treatment.

READ ALSO: Addiction ‘cuts both ways’ says judge sentencing fentanyl dealer with long history of drug charges

A psychological report ordered by the courts stated the psychologist was not convinced by Bourdeau’s presentation as a “hapless addict who just got caught up in selling drugs for bare existence,” adding that he did not express remorse, nor an understanding of the “potentially serious effects his offences have upon his clientele.”

The Crown sought a sentence of six years, while defence asked for a sentence of three to four years. The judge deemed a five-year custodial sentence was fit.

Bourdeau has been in custody for a total of 930 days since his arrest. He was sentenced Oct. 7 in the B.C. Supreme Courts


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feds decriminalizing drugs possible if Jagmeet Singh pushes for it, expert says
Next story
Grim find: 39 dead in 1 of UK’s worst trafficking cases

Just Posted

‘Fortress-like’ fence keeping Victoria and BC Housing divided

The 2.4-metre fence is double the permitted height and topped with spikes

Victoria dealer sees jail time after police find more than 150 grams of drugs

Heroin fentanyl mix, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl found in Pandora apartment

Faster response may have prevented fatal outcome at B.C. trampoline park

Coroner’s report rules Greater Victoria father Jay Greenwood’s death accidental

Three-car crash backs up traffic on Blanshard

Emergency crews on scene as of 10 a.m.

Early morning fire destroys hunting cabin on Prospect Lake Road

Investigation underway to determine the cause of the fire

Raptors Bling: NBA champions receive their rings in pre-game ceremony

There are over 650 diamonds — at a weight of 14 carats — in the 14-karat yellow gold ring

POLL: Are you satisfied with the result of the federal election?

The ballots have now been counted and the dust has settled on… Continue reading

‘Find Trevor’: B.C. man’s dog leads searchers to rescue him after fall during hike

‘I’ve had lots of intelligent dogs, but Purple is in a class herself’

15 Canadian youths to sue Ottawa for not acting on climate change

They say young people will be more affected than other groups

Vigil honours soldiers killed in Canada in non-combat roles

Ceremony at the Cobble Hill Cenotaph is in its sixth year

100-pound pumpkin stolen a second time from B.C. business

According to security footage, a man and woman took the pumpkin on Oct. 20 at 8:20 p.m.

‘Havoc and chaos:’ Alberta separatist group gains support as Liberals re-elected

The idea is getting interest from people in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and parts of British Columbia

Feds decriminalizing drugs possible if Jagmeet Singh pushes for it, expert says

National pharmacare was one of Singh’s most highly-touted platform policies

In the news: Wexit, Brexit and Trump sparks outrage

There’s been a surge of support for an Alberta separatist group

Most Read