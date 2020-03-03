Victoria deems ‘high profile’ flower beds exempt from naturalization program

Flower beds along Belleville Street are exempt from a City of Victoria initiative to ‘naturalize’ the city’s gardens and planters. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria will exempt of a handful of high-profile gardens from a city-wide garden naturalization program.

The exempted gardens include those at the northwest corner of Topaz Park, the cenotaph in Pioneer Square and the raised planters along Government and Belleville streets south of Humboldt Street.

A staff report for council said those locations “are considered high-profile opportunities to showcase unique seasonal horticultural displays.”

“Staff recommend that council permit this longstanding practice to continue,” the report reads.

Garden beds in Beacon Hill Park and seasonal hanging baskets are also exempt from the program, which was approved in 2019 and prioritizes the planting of species that are drought tolerant and native to the local environment.

The garden bed naturalization initiative is part of a City’s strategic objectives for climate leadership and environmental stewardship, as well was health, well being and a welcoming city.

So far the City has planted lower allergen plants near high traffic areas and published lower allergen landscape and gardening resources in the City of Victoria guide – both of which are used by staff and “shared with the public including new and existing community gardens.”

