Bosa Development is proposing three towers as the next phase of the Dockside Green development. (File provided/City of Victoria)

Victoria developer reveals proposed next phase of Dockside Green

Bosa Development is proposing three towers, ranging from 13 to 16 storeys

After two years of designing, the next phase of the Dockside Green development is being proposed to Victoria council this week.

The Vic West project has remained half-finished after the lands switched hands from Vancity to Bosa Development in 2017.

Now Bosa, which owns the Fairmont Empress Hotel, has unveiled its next phase for the properties at 359, 363 and 369 Tyee Rd., a portion of the 15-acre area known as the Tyee-Greenway Precinct.

This portion will consist of three separate towers, increasing in height from north to south from 13, 14 to 16 storeys successively. Collectively this will create a total of 369 residential units, including 145 market rental units.

“We are delighted to be moving closer to restarting this important mixed-used sustainable neighbourhood in the City of Victoria,” said Ally Dewji, director of development at Dockside Green in a letter to the city.

Staying in line with the award-winning, environmentally sustainable features of the existing Dockside Green features, Bosa has incorporated design elements in agreement with the LEED-ND (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design – neighbourhood development) Platinum standards, including connection to an onsite district water and energy system, storm water runoff management, the incorporation of bee and bird habitats, and communal green rooftops.

The plan also includes underground parking, extension to the existing trails and waterways, the creation of a small plaza as well as a public plaza, a children’s playground, a new bus shelter for BC Transit route 14 and a new mobility hub.

“Bosa Development looks forward to being a part of this amazing sustainable story and wish to make it a truly wonderful project,” Dewji said.

Council will take the project into consideration on Thursday, making a decision as to whether it will grant a permit application for the project.

