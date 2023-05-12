PIGS performs at Victoria’s Royal Theatre. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria directs $150K to city’s music sector

Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto wants Victoria to be a ‘world-class music city’

A $150,000 Victoria Music Strategy Grant will be used to fund Victoria’s local music industry.

The City of Victoria is funding the sector in order to leverage what currently exists in the local music community and address gaps in the music ecosystem. Residents that are musicians, individuals with a not-for-profit organization, or music sector professionals a part of a not-for-profit organization are eligible to apply.

Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto has a vision for Victoria to be a “world-class music city.” She adds that there’s a thriving local music scene, natural beauty, mild climate, Indigenous culture, an indie-folk island vibe and our positioning between two major music hubs, Vancouver and Seattle.”

The main priorities for the Victoria Music Strategy is to create space for music, nurture the talent of musicians and music organizations, grow audiences of the local music scene, create music innovation, and provide the licence to create music.

Applications will be reviewed monthly running from May 31 to Nov. 30. When the application is open you can visit victoria.ca/musicstrategy and will be guided by the steps on the site.

If residents have any questions about the grant, an information session will be held on May 25 starting at 4 p.m. at The NeighbourSpace on 711 Douglas St.

An online info session and question period will be on May 18 at 5:30 p.m. victoria.ca/musicstrategy

