Victoria doctor fined and reprimanded for calling pre-teen patient a ‘loose woman’

Dr. Bruce Taro Yoneda admitted to using sexualized language in surgical consult

A Victoria surgeon who called a pre-teen patient a “loose woman” will pay a fine and attend a program on clinical communication, following an inquiry by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C.

Dr. Bruce Taro Yoneda, an orthopedic surgeon based in Victoria, admitted that he engaged in “unprofessional conduct” when he used sexualized language during a surgical consult with a pre-teen patient.

According to a public notification released by the College Nov. 19, Yoneda referred to the patient as a “loose woman” and told her he would give her a “lube job.” Yoneda also acknowledged he did not offer clear explanation prior to questioning the patient about her menstrual cycle.

A consent agreement sees Yoneda receive a formal reprimand, participate in a College-approved clinical communication program and attend the College’s professionalism in medical practice course. He will also pay a $7,500 fine.

The inquiry committee in charge of the investigation said Yoneda’s actions displayed a lack of insight and were contrary to College standards.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. is the licensing agency for all B.C. doctors. The organization creates and enforces standards of qualification and ethical practice.

