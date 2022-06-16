Victoria drag show cancelled after threat of violence during Pride Month

The latest edition of Sashay Cafe has been cancelled after a phone call threatening violence. (Loveofdragvic/Instagram)

An all-ages drag show has been cancelled after a phone call threatening violence in the midst of Pride Month.

Sashay Cafe: Emo Edition, presented by For The Love of Drag, was scheduled for Saturday (June 18) but organizers cancelled the event after a phone call threatening violence.

In a social media post, For the Love Of Drag said authorities have been involved and it is being taken very seriously.

In an early post that has since been deleted to avoid confusion about the show, the group had asked the community to come out to Caffe Fantastico, where the event was scheduled to take place, after receiving hate-filled calls from one individual threatening to protest the event.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Victoria Police Department.

