The latest edition of Sashay Cafe has been cancelled after a phone call threatening violence. (Loveofdragvic/Instagram)

The latest edition of Sashay Cafe has been cancelled after a phone call threatening violence. (Loveofdragvic/Instagram)

Victoria drag show cancelled after threat of violence during Pride Month

All-ages drag show was scheduled for Saturday evening

An all-ages drag show has been cancelled after a phone call threatening violence in the midst of Pride Month.

Sashay Cafe: Emo Edition, presented by For The Love of Drag, was scheduled for Saturday (June 18) but organizers cancelled the event after a phone call threatening violence.

In a social media post, For the Love Of Drag said authorities have been involved and it is being taken very seriously.

In an early post that has since been deleted to avoid confusion about the show, the group had asked the community to come out to Caffe Fantastico, where the event was scheduled to take place, after receiving hate-filled calls from one individual threatening to protest the event.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Victoria Police Department.

ALSO READ: Police-reported hate crimes rose dramatically in 2020 in Greater Victoria

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Education urged for B.C. businesses in battling bogus bills

Just Posted

Victoria police are looking for this suspect after a robbery at a Vic West gas station on June 16. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Victoria gas station robbery suspect sought

The latest edition of Sashay Cafe has been cancelled after a phone call threatening violence. (Loveofdragvic/Instagram)
Victoria drag show cancelled after threat of violence during Pride Month

Washington State Ferries said a return of the Sidney-Anacortes ferry run is not expected to resume until summer 2023 at the earliest. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney-Anacortes ferry won’t sail until summer 2023 at the earliest

Plans for the future of the Royal B.C. Museum continue to receive backlash as a new poll finds almost 70 per cent of British Columbians oppose the $789-million project. (RBCM/Facebook)
New Royal B.C. Museum opposed by nearly 70 per cent of British Columbians: poll