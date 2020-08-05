Victoria’s traffic unit clocked a driver going nearly 40 km/h over the posted speed limit on the weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria driver worried about cold pizza slapped with $196 speeding ticket

Victoria police reminding motorists to slow down

After a weekend incident involving a driver and his pizza, the Victoria Police Department is reminding motorists to slow down.

The VicPD traffic unit stopped a driver on the weekend who was clocked going almost 70 kilometres per hour in a 30 km/h zone near the Cook Street Village.

In a post on Twitter, police said the driver’s reason for speeding was that he didn’t want his pizza to get cold.

The driver was handed a $196 fine with three points on his licence, along with a strong recommendation to use a microwave.

ALSO READ: Flying hot dog strikes Saanich pedestrian

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Airlines dispute Dr. Henry’s claim they ‘very rarely’ give accurate COVID contact tracing info
Next story
Need a doctor in Sooke? You may be in luck

Just Posted

Suspect in custody after early morning break and enter at downtown Victoria business

Woman located leaving Johnson Street with stolen merchandise, police say

Victoria driver worried about cold pizza slapped with $196 speeding ticket

Victoria police reminding motorists to slow down

Flying hot dog strikes Saanich pedestrian

Police called to 4200-block of Quadra Street for hot dog incident

View Royal fire chief calls for realistic solutions to ‘mess’ at Thetis Lake

Emergency crews harassed while extinguishing brush fire, rescuing drunk 15-year-old during long weekend calls

Two 15-year-olds arrested for mischief after windows broken at Colwood elementary school

Police arrest one suspect but were called back to the school for a second

Airlines dispute Dr. Henry’s claim they ‘very rarely’ give accurate COVID contact tracing info

Air Canada, WestJet say they provide names and contact information

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should it be mandatory to wear masks when out in public?

B.C. is witnessing an alarming rise in the number of cases of… Continue reading

Abbotsford mom worried about her two kids in Beirut following explosion

Shelley Beyak’s children were abducted by their dad in 2018

Young Canadians, hospitality workers bear the brunt of mental strain in 2020: report

A study by Morneau Shepell points to economic uncertainty in the pandemic as the cause for angst

Health Canada recalling more than 50 hand sanitizers in evolving list

Organization says to stop using products listed, and to consult a health-care professional

B.C. scientist, 63, protests in trees set to be removed for Trans Mountain pipeline

Tim Takaro is reaching new heights as he tries to stall the pipeline expansion project in New Westminster

Dwindling B.C. bamboo supply leaves Calgary Zoo biologists worried about pandas

Zoo has been trying to send pandas back to China since May

Dinosaurs revived for animatronic auction in Langley

More than 500 robot dinosaurs, fossils, and exhibition gear are going on the block Aug. 6

Most Read