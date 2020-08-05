Victoria driver worried about cold pizza slapped with $196 speeding ticket

After a weekend incident involving a driver and his pizza, the Victoria Police Department is reminding motorists to slow down.
The VicPD traffic unit stopped a driver on the weekend who was clocked going almost 70 kilometres per hour in a 30 km/h zone near the Cook Street Village.
In a post on Twitter, police said the driver’s reason for speeding was that he didn’t want his pizza to get cold.
The driver was handed a $196 fine with three points on his licence, along with a strong recommendation to use a microwave.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.