Victoria driver worried about cold pizza slapped with $196 speeding ticket

Victoria’s traffic unit clocked a driver going nearly 40 km/h over the posted speed limit on the weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)

After a weekend incident involving a driver and his pizza, the Victoria Police Department is reminding motorists to slow down.

The VicPD traffic unit stopped a driver on the weekend who was clocked going almost 70 kilometres per hour in a 30 km/h zone near the Cook Street Village.

In a post on Twitter, police said the driver’s reason for speeding was that he didn’t want his pizza to get cold.

The driver was handed a $196 fine with three points on his licence, along with a strong recommendation to use a microwave.

ALSO READ: Flying hot dog strikes Saanich pedestrian

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD