A judge granted an ‘unusual appeal,’ deeming a small amount of fentanyl found on Dezmond White to be for personal use and not for trafficking, which reduced his sentence from two years to 90 days. (Unsplash)

Victoria drug dealer granted ‘unusual appeal’: Judge deems fentanyl found was for personal use

Appeal reduces Dezmond White’s sentence from two years to just 90 days

A Victoria drug dealer was granted an “unusual appeal” of his sentence for trafficking 0.4 grams of fentanyl from two years to 90 days according to a judgment posted online earlier this week.

Dezmond Anthony White was found to be in possession of the fentanyl for personal use, not for trafficking by Justice Patrice Abrioux on Dec. 4 after being sentenced on Feb. 25.

At trial, Crown conceded that the fentanyl possessed by White was for personal use, to which both parties submit the trial judge disregarded without giving notice, resulting in unfairness to White.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Oak Bay father who killed daughters eligible for parole after 22 year

“While I accept that it was open to the judge to reject the Crown’s concession and reach his own conclusions concerning whether the fentanyl was possessed for the purpose of trafficking regardless of the position taken by the Crown, in my view, if he was not prepared to accept the Crown’s concession, he was obliged to advise counsel of this and give the defence an opportunity to address the point,” wrote Abrioux in his reasons for granting the appeal.

On Oct. 25, 2016, a vehicle was stopped by police in which White was a passenger in the back seat, as he exited the vehicle, police saw something shiny in his pocket, thinking it was a gun they called for back up. All three men in the vehicle were arrested.

The 0.4 grams of fentanyl and $2,510 in cash were found on White. In addition, more drugs were found in a backpack in the back seat, a sunglasses case containing drugs was found near the front seat and a semi-automatic handgun was located in the back seat. Police searched a nearby hotel room and found a small quantity of drugs, a scale and a large sum of cash.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay father appeals conviction for killing daughters

Of the three men, White was the only one who went to trial where one of his co-accused testified the drugs in the backpack and sunglasses case were his. The trial judge considered the cash to be telling and stated the quantity of drugs is not always indicative of trafficking.

“A dealer can be supply heavy and cash low at the beginning of a day, and supply low and cash heavy at the end of a day of dealing,” stated the trial judge.

White was sentenced to five years in jail, two years for trafficking fentanyl and three years for possession of a restricted firearm concurrent to 18 months for occupying a vehicle knowing there was a firearm.

Abrioux determined a sentence of 90 days was fit for the downgraded charge of simple possession of fentanyl, as opposed to the trafficking charge. White was given 321 days credit for time spent in custody awaiting trial leaving him with almost two and a half years left on his sentence.

“Trial fairness requires that a full and fair opportunity be given to both parties to address or make submissions on a point of fact or law that may be troubling the court,” wrote Abrioux. “Had the trial judge indicated his intention to reject the Crown’s concession, or that he was concerned by it, the appellant could have argued that the fentanyl was not possessed by him for the purpose of trafficking.”


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP respond to 6 crashes in just 18 hours
Next story
RCMP issue Amber Alert for 14-month-old child abducted near Jasper National Park

Just Posted

It’s been one year since the ‘most destructive’ wind storm hit B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada meteorologist predicts more storms like it in future

Nearly $35 million rolls into new View Royal handyDART facility

Cash comes from the federal, provincial governments and Victoria Transit Commission

Victoria drug dealer granted ‘unusual appeal’: Judge deems fentanyl found was for personal use

Appeal reduces Dezmond White’s sentence from two years to just 90 days

Victoria businesses raise more than $15,000 on sustainable ‘Black Friday alternative’

Businesses embrace ‘Blue Friday’ to raise money for Surfrider Foundation

Victoria resident spent more than a year’s rent on SkipTheDishes this year

More than 17,000 orders of butter chicken delivered to Victoria in 2019

VIDEO: Oak Bay father who killed daughters eligible for parole after 22 years

Andrew Berry get life sentence for the murders of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Will you be travelling over the holidays?

Stockings hung by the fireplace, the smell of turkey wafting through the… Continue reading

All three major highways from Lower Mainland to Interior shut down due to snow storm

70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the Coquihalla Highway

Mount Washington Alpine Resort open for the season

Opening day lift ticket special all day Friday

Middle-of-the-night ‘gun fight’ turns out to be four B.C. men in Nerf-gun battle

A neighbour called to report that several people were arguing and threatening to shoot each other

RCMP issue Amber Alert for 14-month-old child abducted near Jasper National Park

Waylon Armstrong was believed to be abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.

Tanev nets OT winner as Canucks top Vegas 5-4 in OT

Pettersson adds pair of goals for Vancouver

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP respond to 6 crashes in just 18 hours

One involved a school bus

Most Read