Victoria duo make cardiology testing more accessible with mobile service

Chelsea Brown (left) and Jas Gill are the founders of a South Island mobile cardiology testing service. (Photo by @eternal.bond.photography)

A fledgling mobile cardiology testing service founded by two Victoria women comes from the heart.

Working as cardiology technologists for the last decade, friends Chelsea Brown and Jas Gill said they were often struck by the number of people who didn’t make it to appointments because transportation, mobility or time restrictions prevented them from getting to the clinic.

The COVID-19 pandemic only made the problem worse.

In October, Brown and Gill decided to do something about it. They launched Island Mobile Cardiology Testing, with the promise of meeting patients wherever they’re at and making cardiac testing accessible for everyone. They’re currently serving patients between Duncan and Victoria.

“We’ve had clients of all ages, from young adults to 100 year olds, people with known cardiac issues that are being monitored …, people with new symptoms that we’re trying to catch … and people on methadone treatment that we’re assessing to ensure they can continue their treatment,” Brown said.

If requested by a doctor or nurse practitioner, the services are completely covered by B.C.’s medical services plan. Brown and Gill cover their own transport costs.

The duo hope to reduce stress for patients during a time when accessing health care is often challenging. The service operates Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information can be found at mobilecardio.ca.

accessibilityGreater VictoriaHealthcare