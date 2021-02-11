Victoria emergency crews respond to ‘major fire’ in Burnside

Victoria police and fire crews responded to a major fire in Victoria’s Burnside neighbourhood Wednesday night.
Multiple streets were closed in the area around 9 p.m.
More to come.
Scary looking 🔥 and smoke plume heading to downtown @CityOfVictoria from Turner/David street approx. @vicpdcanada @VictoriaFire730 pic.twitter.com/p0cAt1nTCx
— Armel Castellan (@armelcastellan) February 11, 2021
