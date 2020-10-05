Victoria endorses growing food in city greenhouses, distributing to residents annually

Brian Dierolf picks up vegetable starters from LifeCycles volunteer Adriana Allard at Central middle school on Monday. The seedlings were grown in the City of Victoria nursery and are now being distributed until June 1 to the new or newer gardeners that qualify for the program. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

A program launched in response to the pandemic, aiming to tackled food insecurity in Victoria could become an annual program.

Get Growing Victoria used city greenhouses to grow food starts – something that hasn’t happened since the Second World War – that were distributed to residents.

Since the program was proposed in March, 42 partner organizations have distributed more than 80,000 food starts throughout the community.

I grew tomatoes for the first time this year thanks to seedling distribution. South Park Family School kids have been planting their garden beds all week, and the website will be shared as a learning resource. It’s a fantastic program. pic.twitter.com/EWRRBFEHYk — Anu Sahota (@sahota_anu) October 1, 2020

Council approved a motion from Coun. Ben Isitt and Coun. Jeremy Loveday recommending council endorse in principle the continuation of Get Growing Victoria as an annual program. The Oct. 1 motion also asks staff to report back on the results of the 2020 program and on the implications of continuing the program annually in 2021 and future years, along with asking for input from stakeholders on the continuation of the program.

“This program should be annual, pandemic or not,” Loveday wrote on Twitter.

