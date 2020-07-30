City of Victoria staff are reviewing provincial guidelines for safe byelections amid the COVID-19 pandemic. An upcoming byelection will elect a replacement for former councillor Laurel Collins, who was voted the new NDP minister of parliament in October. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Victoria explores options for safe byelection during pandemic

Election to replace former councillor Laurel Collins

City of Victoria staff are investigating how to hold a byelection during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff are reviewing byelection guidelines recently released by the province, said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, and will continue discussions with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

The byelection would determine the replacement for Laurel Collins, who left council when she was elected NDP Member of Parliament in October 2019. In January, Victoria scheduled a byelection for April but the pandemic – and advice from Island Health Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Robert Stanwick – postponed that election.

READ ALSO: Victoria by-election postponed due to COVID-19 precautions

With the provincial restart plan well underway, British Columbians can return to schools, restaurants, churches, overnight campgrounds and now the polls, with health and safety measures still in place.

Provincial guidelines released Wednesday, July 29 encourage enhanced mail-in and advanced voting opportunities and the use of in-person voting locations that allow for physical distancing. The province also encourages ‘curbside voting’ or other ‘special voting opportunities.’

Helps said staff seek the next steps to safely proceed with a byelection with a report expected before council in September.

READ ALSO: Victoria byelection scheduled for April 4

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

byelectionCity of Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP arrest suspect hiding behind a bathtub on Colwood construction site
Next story
Victoria police respond to barricading incident

Just Posted

Victoria explores options for safe byelection during pandemic

Election to replace former councillor Laurel Collins

VIDEO: The 2020 Best of the City results are in!

Find out which local businesses captured the hearts of our readers

Smoke wafting from Washington wildfires potential cause of Victoria haze

There are currently three active wildfires in Washington

Victoria police respond to barricading incident

Situation resolved with one person taken into custody

RCMP arrest suspect hiding behind a bathtub on Colwood construction site

Remote surveillance led police to nab a suspect in Colwood on July… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Darcy Doherty’s mom, Marie and, brother Daryl, met heart transplant recipient Carrie Jung in Feb

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 28

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you going away for the long weekend?

Streams of campers are heading to B.C. provincial parks and long lines… Continue reading

B.C. tackles wildfire prediction, new strategies to respond

Interior universities team up to gather, model data

85% of B.C. wildfires since April have been human-caused

August is usually the hottest month of the year – bringing with it most of B.C.’s wildfires

COVID-19: Minimum income for farm tax status waived in B.C.

B.C. Liberals want to allow food sale from home kitchens

‘Dangerous game’ on rail line killed Surrey teen in 2018: B.C. coroner

Jack Stroud, 15, died on July 4, 2018 after being struck by a train

BC Ferries passengers travelling for medical reasons to get priority boarding

To qualify for priority boarding, a passenger will need to provide a doctor’s letter

VIDEO: Strathcona Park cougar sighting caps off gruelling trip for backpacking duo

Animal startled while drinking out of Buttle Lake

Most Read