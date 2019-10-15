Victoria feels the pinch at the pump as gas prices jump 18 cents

Gas up to 157.9 cents per litre at some stations

Gas prices are up 18 cents at some stations around Greater Victoria.

According to GasBuddy.com, the average price across the region is up only 1.8 cents from Monday with the average price sitting at 143.2 cents per litre – but some gas stations are up to 157.9 – namely, the Shells on Esquimalt Road, Douglas Street, Oak Bay Avenue, Quadra and Burnside Road.

The lowest price in Victoria is 139.9 cents per litre – still available at more than a dozen gas stations across Greater Victoria.

The Esso on Admirals Road, the 7-Eleven on Burnside Road and the Husky on Quadra are selling gas for 141.9 cents per litre.

While Victorians might be feeling the pinch at the pump, prices are down 10.9 cents a litre from last year’s average of 154.2 cents.