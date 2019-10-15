Price of gas has B.C. residents digging deep into their pockets and cutting back elsewhere to make ends meet. (File photo)

Victoria feels the pinch at the pump as gas prices jump 18 cents

Gas up to 157.9 cents per litre at some stations

Gas prices are up 18 cents at some stations around Greater Victoria.

According to GasBuddy.com, the average price across the region is up only 1.8 cents from Monday with the average price sitting at 143.2 cents per litre – but some gas stations are up to 157.9 – namely, the Shells on Esquimalt Road, Douglas Street, Oak Bay Avenue, Quadra and Burnside Road.

The lowest price in Victoria is 139.9 cents per litre – still available at more than a dozen gas stations across Greater Victoria.

The Esso on Admirals Road, the 7-Eleven on Burnside Road and the Husky on Quadra are selling gas for 141.9 cents per litre.

READ ALSO: Victoria sees highest gas prices on record

READ ALSO: Gas prices skyrocket over night in Greater Victoria

While Victorians might be feeling the pinch at the pump, prices are down 10.9 cents a litre from last year’s average of 154.2 cents.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. boosts legal aid funding in new payment contract
Next story
VIDEO: #MeToo leader launches new hashtag to mobilize U.S. voters

Just Posted

Victoria feels the pinch at the pump as gas prices jump 18 cents

Gas up to 157.9 cents per litre at some stations

‘Panda’ Goodlife runner searches for his head

Facebook post for help leads to ‘unconfirmed panda head sightings’

Victoria’s 2020 Capital City Comic Con to feature a special Star Trek guest

Cherry Bomb Toys announced tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday

Man swinging election sign threatens to kill woman in Oak Bay

Police detain aggravated man without use of taser

Rugby Canada helps recovery efforts in Japan after typhoon cancels final match

Canadian players wanted to “give back in whatever small way they could”

VIDEO: #MeToo leader launches new hashtag to mobilize U.S. voters

Tarana Burke hopes to prompt moderators to ask about sexual violence at next debate

B.C. massage therapist reprimanded, fined for exposing patients’ breasts

Registered massage therapist admits professional misconduct

B.C. boosts legal aid funding in new payment contract

‘Duty counsel’ service restored in some communities, David Eby says

VIDEO: Bear spies on cyclists riding by on Campbell River street

Riders seem unaware the bruin is mere feet away on the side of the road

Two Cowichan Tribes families devastated by duplex fire

Carla Sylvester sat in her vehicle, on Tuesday morning, with tears in… Continue reading

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

British couple vacationing in Vancouver detained in US after ‘accidentally’ crossing border

Parents travelling with three-month-old reportedly being held in Pennsylvania

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Alberta to join B.C.’s class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, distributors

B.C. government claims opioids were falsely marketed as less addictive than other pain meds

Most Read