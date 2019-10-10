There’s still room left on ferries leaving Victoria this Thanksgiving long weekend. (File Photo)

Victoria ferries filling up with long weekend traffic

7 p.m. ferry to Tsawwassen 61 per cent full

Ferries leaving Vancouver Island are getting booked up as traffic heads out for the Thanksgiving long weekend.

The 5 p.m. ferry from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen is 91 per cent full, the 6 p.m. only 34 per cent full, and the 7 p.m. ferry 61 per cent full.

The next available ferry to Fulford Harbour (Salt Spring Island) is at 7 p.m., and is only 10 per cent full.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries has no plans to implement debit for vehicle ticket payments

There’s plenty of room for those heading to the Southern Gulf Islands. The 6:40 p.m. sailing is 12 per cent full, and the 7:55 p.m. sailing has no reservations.

Traffic heading to the Swartz Bay ferry terminal can expect minor delays. Drivers heading from downtown Victoria will need to give themselves about 50 minutes to get to the terminal.

Ferries heading from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay still have open spots – with the 5 p.m. 75 per cent full, the 7 p.m. 55 per cent full and the 8 p.m. 14 per cent full.

To secure a spot, travelers can make reservations online at bcferries.com.

READ ALSO: POLL: What will you have for Thanksgiving dinner?

