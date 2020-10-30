Victoria fire crews extinguish multi-unit fire near Beacon Hill Park

Victoria fire crews quickly extinguished a multi-unit apartment fire near Beacon Hill Park Friday afternoon.

After receiving a call at 12:25 p.m., crews arrived at 639 Battery Street to find a second floor apartment unit aflame.

“Flames were coming from a second floor unit and were lapping up the side of the building,” said Chief Paul Bruce.

He said the fire “was quite rapid” and windy conditions caused it to quickly climb to the third story as well.

Coordinating an exterior and interior attack, Chief Bruce said crews were able to get the fire under control within minutes and had it completely extinguished after 20 minutes.

“I can’t stress highly enough how well the crews did on this fire,” he said.

Two people have suffered non-life-threatening injuries, with one of them having been transported to hospital with minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Emergency Social Services are currently on scene to ensure all displaced residents are taken care of.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and the extent of damage is not yet known.

Chief Bruce said people can expect more answers by the end of the day.

More to come.

