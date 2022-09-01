Victoria firefighters called to Princess Avenue house fire

A home in the 1000-block of Princess Avenue shows significant damage after a fire Thursday.

About five Victoria Fire Department vehicles responded to the call mid-morning on Sept. 1.

The North Park home is listed by the Victoria Heritage Foundation as a heritage-registered home built in 1909.

Earlier that day, Saanich crews doused a house fire in the 3200-block of Wascana Street around 1:30 a.m.

That fire was out within a few minutes but caused significant damage. The cause remains under investigation.

More to come …

