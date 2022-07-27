A technician doing maintenance on the pipe organ at St. John the Divine Church in Victoria was trapped for a short period of time Wednesday morning (July 27), a situation that prompted a response by Victoria firefighters and paramedics. (St. John the Divine/Facebook)

A technician doing maintenance on the pipe organ at St. John the Divine Church in Victoria was trapped for a short period of time Wednesday morning (July 27), a situation that prompted a response by Victoria firefighters and paramedics. (St. John the Divine/Facebook)

Victoria firefighters respond after technician trapped behind church organ

No serious injuries result from situation, Victoria Fire Department said

Victoria Fire Department received a rather unique call for service Wednesday morning at the St. John the Divine Anglican Church on Quadra Street.

Capt. Rich Sulsbury said they received a report of an industrial machinery accident just before noon at the church.

Arriving on scene, firefighters discovered a technician had been performing maintenance on the church organ and become stuck in the pipes.

Sulsbury said by the time firefighters were in the building however, the man had managed to free himself and was in a larger space with a trap door, which responders used to help bring him down to safety without serious injury. The firefighters were on scene for about 20 minutes.

The technician was assessed on scene by paramedics, but Sulsbury was not sure if he required treatment in hospital, as firefighters were called out to another emergency before paramedics left the scene.

READ MORE: Victoria beach blaze prompts reminder that fires are not allowed

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of VictoriarescueVictoria Fire Department

Previous story
West Shore councils adjust schedules ahead of municipal election

Just Posted

A technician doing maintenance on the pipe organ at St. John the Divine Church in Victoria was trapped for a short period of time Wednesday morning (July 27), a situation that prompted a response by Victoria firefighters and paramedics. (St. John the Divine/Facebook)
Victoria firefighters respond after technician trapped behind church organ

Victoria has received a number of recommendations on how to improve, streamline or reimagine governance in the city. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria governance review calls for rework of meetings, councillor roles

A former SD61 woodshop teacher has been disciplined after a 2020 incident where a student’s hair got ripped out of their head after it got stuck in a wood planer. Other student injuries on the former teacher’s watch also led to discipline. (Black Press Media file photo)
Former Greater Victoria woodshop teacher disciplined for injuries in his class

Michael Dunahee was four when he disappeared from the playground of the former Blanshard elementary school. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria park to host 29th Michael Dunahee Slo-Pitch Tournament of Hope