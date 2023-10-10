Victoria firefighters warn about kitchen fires during prevention week

Fire prevention week runs until Oct. 14

Cooking is the second-leading cause of fires in B.C., according to Megan Sabbell, assistant chief fire prevention officer for the Victoria Fire Department.

Her department will see about 20 to 30 structural fires each year, with kitchen fires making up about 25 per cent of these, she said.

“With care and attention, we can all reduce these numbers,” she said.

There will be times when the fire department will get a call out and see a pot that has yet to catch fire, she said.

Making sure people are not leaving things unattended in the kitchen and having a tight-fitting lid in case anything goes up in flames are key steps.

“If you’re cooking with oil, it can quickly become catastrophic. So, never put water on a grease fire.”

Keeping the kitchen a play-free zone for children and ensuring everything is off once you leave the kitchen are also very important.

This week, the Victoria Fire Department will partner with the National Fire Protection Association, with Mayor Marianne Alto giving the proclamation.

“Cooking safety starts with you,” said Alto. “Most fires are caused by human carelessness.”

The work done by the fire service is excellent, Also said, and she is proud of their work to eliminate hazards around the city.

One of the most important things people can do, said Sabbell, is to ensure you know how to get to safety if a fire starts.

“Having an extinguisher, knowing your way out, knowing that you need to call 911 right away,” said Sabbell.

It is up to individuals to determine whether or not they can put out a fire, and having an ABC-rated fire extinguisher is essential, she said.

Being a hero and trying to fight a fire about to spiral out of control can be dangerous, and getting to safety should be the priority.

People wanting more information are encouraged to contact their local fire prevention division at 250-920-3350.

There will also be plenty of information on the National Fire Protection Association’s website, nfpa.org.

Fire prevention week runs until Oct. 14, but it is essential that people practice fire safety year-round, said Sabbell.

