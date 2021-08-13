Victoria fisherman lands $50,000 prize in B.C. lotto

Philip Louie opted in on the bonus which multiplied his win by five

Victoria fisherman Philip Louie was on dry land for his latest catch – a $50,000 Keno win in a July 5 draw.

In celebration, he plans to buy a new outboard for his 18-foot vessel.

“I work on a fishing boat but I love spending my time on my own boat. I have 10 days off coming up and plan to … take it easy on my boat,” Louie said.

He bought the winning ticket at a kiosk in the Bay Centre and opted in on the bonus which multiplied his win by five when he matched seven of the 20 numbers.

READ ALSO: Victoria resident discovers $200,000 lottery windfall three months later

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

gamblingVictoria