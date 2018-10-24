Thick fog has settled in Victoria for several mornings in late October. (Nicole Crescenzi/News staff)

Victoria fog expected to lift as storms move in

Fifth day of disrupted flights out of Victoria in past week

Early morning fog in Victoria continues to cancel and delay flights on Oct. 24, for the fifth day in the past week — but the foggy mornings are expected to end soon.

Armel Castellan, a warning preparedness meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada, said the fog was caused by a storm over the Pacific and a high-pressure ridge that formed Oct. 2.

“This is all going to change quite quickly because as of today, Haida Gwaii is under a wind warning with a very strong low-pressure system affecting the North Coast. The impacts of it are going to be across all of B.C.’s coast including down here in Victoria,” Castellan said.

As winds and rain begin on Oct. 24, the fog will dissipate.

He added that the thick fog is not quite enough for a special weather statement, but Environment and Climate Change Canada may have been considering one because of the impact on airport operations.

“Even the traffic gets completely slowed down on the Saanich Peninsula when you’ve got so much fog everyone slows to a crawl,” Castellan said on Oct. 24. “Over the last few mornings, different pockets of fog will certainly have an impact on ferries and smaller airplanes like float planes. With Harbour Air and Kenmore, who rely on visual flight rules, there can be cancellations with respect to low-visibilities.”

Several flights out of the Victoria International Airport were delayed, while Harbour Air Seaplanes’s flight schedule shows four cancelled flights — between 8 and 10 a.m. — and expect more delays. For the fourth time since Oct. 20, Helijet tweeted its flights are being affected by the fog.

READ MORE: Fog in Victoria affects at least four airlines

Foggy weather is typical in late October, Castellan said, as the season changes from summer to late fall and days get shorter.

“We’re less than two months away from solstice, so this is the time of year when change in daylight is reduced at a maximum rate. We’re losing many minutes a day as opposed to several seconds,” he said. The loss of light and heat helps form fog — known as stratus clouds — on the ground level.

Although the fog is expected to lift as early as noon, a different weather pattern is moving in. Rain is expected to begin Wednesday evening and continue all Thursday, which will help clear any fog in the morning.

As the weather shifts to storms, Castellan recommends using caution on the water and being prepared for power outages, which will be more common on the North Coast.

“Soon we’re going to start to feel those massive storms down the coast, and I would urge people to think of what their plan is when it comes to being prepared for stormy, active weather.”

He recommends checking DriveBC for road updates.

READ MORE: See your great fog images from across Greater Victoria

@KeiliBartlett
keili.bartlett@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The view from Mt. Tomie is non-existent during thick fog in Victoria on Oct. 24. (Arnold Lim/News staff)

Previous story
Reaction divided on Sidney Crossing development cancellation
Next story
$450K real estate scheme involved B.C. pastor and son: regulator

Just Posted

BREAKING: Family confirms Ben Kilmer found dead

Authorities say his remains were found by a hiker, and foul play has been ruled out

Victoria UnWined doubles down for Make-A-Wish

Fall fundraiser at University of Victoria raises $56,000

Victoria fog expected to lift as storms move in

Fifth day of disrupted flights out of Victoria in past week

BREAKING: Read the full Ben Kilmer family statement

“We are heartbroken to confirm that our beloved Ben Kilmer was found on October 17, 2018…”

RCMP still investigating Songhees Nation fire

Two homes caught on fire on Middle Road on Oct. 23

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support proportional representation for B.C.?

British Columbians are being asked whether they want to switch from the… Continue reading

$450K real estate scheme involved B.C. pastor and son: regulator

BCSC panel finds Steven Maxwell, Alan and Jerry Braun took money from two investors in a fraudulent investment scheme

BC Cancer gets anonymous $18M donation

Second-largest donation in the foundation’s history to be used for new program

Kamloops man wins big after checking lotto ticket three months later

Darcy Hickey bought the $1-million ticket back in July, and it had been sitting in an envelope

Rate hike could ‘compound’ slowdown of B.C real housing market: realtor

Rate increase will likely mean buyers take a more cautious approach

Federal MP will to try to hold Island riding in coming MLA byelection

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson will seek provincial NDP nomination in coming byelection

Ben Kilmer GoFundMe started for children’s education fund

Read the statement from family of missing Vancouver Island man Ben Kilmer

Most Read