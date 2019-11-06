Ads offering to buy and sell Victoria’s free youth transit passes have appeared on Craigslist. (Screenshot/Craigslist)

Victoria free youth bus passes for sale on Craigslist

Online ads offer to sell passes for $25, buy for $8 to $10

One day after it was announced that the City of Victoria’s free youth bus passes will be available in December, Craigslist ads have surfaced to sell and purchase the passes.

“Save $20 every month over the usual $45 monthly cost,” one ad reads, saying orders are being taken forDecember passes.

Another ad is offering to pay $8 to $10 for a Victoria BC Transit youth pass.

READ ALSO: Victoria’s free youth transit passes start Dec. 1

“Maybe you decided you did not need one, and you can’t return it for a refund,” the ad reads. “Maybe you got a cheap or free pass as part of some program. We will pay you cash for it.”

The ad even offers to come to the individual selling their pass for convenience.

“Hey, group 5 friends together and you might be in for $40 or $50 cash on the spot,” the ad says.

On Tuesday, the City of Victoria announced the youth transit pass pilot project kicks off Dec. 1, with 7,200 free passes available for residents aged 12 to 19. The passes are free, and youth will need to go to city hall and provide proof of address every month to pick up their passes.

READ ALSO: City of Victoria, BC Transit yet to develop finalized youth transit passes

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission approved the use of the region’s U-PASS fare of $11.25 per month for each youth pass, which the City of Victoria will be paying for in full until August 2020.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps told Black Press Media Tuesday that the City is working with the Greater Victoria School District to possibly combine student cards with youth transit passes by September 2020.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Visit Royal BC Museum’s rare fish, learn how ‘citizen science’ advances research

Just Posted

Alleged drunk driver narrowly misses pregnant RCMP officer before crashing on Sooke Road

The driver was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries

Proposed 12-storey building in Esquimalt pared down to 10, medical clinic no longer prioritized

Esquimalt council heard from Lexi Development about proposed changes to plans

AVI health open house is all about education and healing

Naloxone training, guest speakers, refreshments all on the agenda Nov. 22

Racial discrimination complaint against Victoria theatre to proceed

Applications denied to dismiss racial discrimination complaints against theatre, director

UPDATED: Saanich emergency crews respond to T-bone crash near Landsdowne school

One person sustained minor injuries, both cars were damaged

VIDEO: Visit Royal BC Museum’s rare fish, learn how ‘citizen science’ advances research

Porcupine fish, trigger fish, louvar and more found by British Columbians

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 5

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Is it too early for Christmas decorations?

You see them sparkling from street corners and swelling out of store… Continue reading

B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal

Teen tried to claim he was acting in self defense, but B.C. Court of Appeal judge disagreed

Suspicious clown spotted in 108 Mile House – five days after Halloween

RCMP remind the public Halloween is over

Scammers are spoofing federal agency phone numbers, Canadian anti-fraud centre says

People are asked to report the calls

Supportive and low-income housing doesn’t hurt nearby property values, B.C. study says

Study found no connection between home values and proximity to supportive housing

Is ICBC adding staff and increasing salaries? No, David Eby says

Accounting, bonus changes misread, staff and salaries cut overall

Island COs find and destroy predatory cougar near residential area

Animal presumed to be same one that killed housecat in Comox neighbourhood

Most Read