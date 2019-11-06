Victoria free youth bus passes for sale on Craigslist

Online ads offer to sell passes for $25, buy for $8 to $10

Ads offering to buy and sell Victoria’s free youth transit passes have appeared on Craigslist. (Screenshot/Craigslist)

One day after it was announced that the City of Victoria’s free youth bus passes will be available in December, Craigslist ads have surfaced to sell and purchase the passes.

“Save $20 every month over the usual $45 monthly cost,” one ad reads, saying orders are being taken forDecember passes.

Another ad is offering to pay $8 to $10 for a Victoria BC Transit youth pass.

“Maybe you decided you did not need one, and you can’t return it for a refund,” the ad reads. “Maybe you got a cheap or free pass as part of some program. We will pay you cash for it.”

The ad even offers to come to the individual selling their pass for convenience.

“Hey, group 5 friends together and you might be in for $40 or $50 cash on the spot,” the ad says.

On Tuesday, the City of Victoria announced the youth transit pass pilot project kicks off Dec. 1, with 7,200 free passes available for residents aged 12 to 19. The passes are free, and youth will need to go to city hall and provide proof of address every month to pick up their passes.

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission approved the use of the region’s U-PASS fare of $11.25 per month for each youth pass, which the City of Victoria will be paying for in full until August 2020.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps told Black Press Media Tuesday that the City is working with the Greater Victoria School District to possibly combine student cards with youth transit passes by September 2020.

