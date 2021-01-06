Victoria Police are searching for Leonard Michael Lecreux, 39, who is wanted on five warrants for 17 different charges. (Victoria Police Department)

Victoria fugitive wanted on five warrants, 17 charges

Leonard Michael Lecreux often uses the alias ‘Richard Branscombe’

A Victoria man known to use an alias is wanted by Victoria police on five warrants, including charges of fraud, theft, possession of controlled substances and possession of stolen property.

Leonard Michael Lecreux, who often goes by “Richard Branscombe”, is described as a 39-year-old Caucasian man, standing 6’ 2”, with a medium build and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and short brown hair.

In total, VicPD are investigating 17 charges against Lecreux. These comprise of fraud, possession of controlled substances, possession of other people’s identification documents, theft over $5,000, theft of a vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of property under $5,000, failure to comply with conditions and breach of court-ordered conditions.

On March 12, surveillance footage from Mayfair Mall showed Lecreux and another man in possession of a 2020 GMC Denali that had been stolen from a car dealership earlier in the day. Both men were arrested for vehicle theft and released with a notice to appear in court.

In another incident, staff at a school in the 800-block of Bank Street called 911 to report that a man was outside the school with a knife and appeared to be cutting drugs. Upon arriving, police located Lecreux nearby and found several break-in tools, a pry bar, drugs, a knife, a replica firearm and several identification and credit cards belonging to other people on his person. Lecreux was arrested for fraud and breaching court-ordered conditions. He was released to appear at a later date.

A few months later, on Aug. 23, Lecreux was caught by officers in the 500-block of Ellice Street with a stolen bicycle. After searching the fanny pack he was wearing, officers found identification belonging to several other people, credit and debit cards belonging to other people, cash, a lock pick and fentanyl. Lecreux was arrested for possession of stolen property and for failing to comply with court-ordered conditions. He was held for court and released by the court for a later date.

Anyone who sees Lecreux is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information can call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

