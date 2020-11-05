Victoria funds bus fare for unhoused community for next three months

City will allocate up to $2,812.50 to the already existing program

For the next three months, the City of Victoria will provide up to $2,800 to help those sheltering outdoors access BC Transit.

A motion brought forward by Coun. Sarah Potts and Coun. Sharmarke Dubow seeking monthly transit fare funding for people experiencing homelessness passed unanimously during Thursday’s committee of the whole meeting.

The two councillors said the transit tickets would help unhoused people access showers, medical appointments or job opportunities, along with emphasizing that this was just expanding an existing program.

The city will provide up to $2,812.50 per month to the Community Social Planning Council to help with the BC Transit Ticket Assistance Program. The city will work with the Coalition to End Homelessness, the Community Social Planning Council and other existing distributors to determine a plan for the distribution of the transit tickets.

The funding will be reviewed in three months.

