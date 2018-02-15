Victoria gains a second mayoral candidate for fall election

Fernwood resident Rob Duncan also ran in 2014, in the guise of Changes the Clown

Rob Duncan has declared his intention to run for mayor of Victoria in the October municipal election. Photo duncan4mayor.ca

The municipal election is still eight months away, but Victoria voters will have a choice to make when it comes to selecting their mayor.

Rob Duncan, whose website describes him as a “former academic, child poverty activist (and more broadly, a social and environmental activist), feminist” and other attributes, has declared his intention to run for mayor against Lisa Helps.

Among his stated priorities are addressing the housing affordability crisis in the city, instituting a moratorium on further construction of separated bike lanes until usage increases, promoting fare-free buses coming in and out of the downtown and hosting regular citizen’s assemblies to improve the democratic process in Victoria.

Duncan, a Fernwood resident, has a PhD in developmental psychology and is partway through a second doctorate in political sociology. He ran for mayor against Lisa Helps and then-mayor Dean Fortin in 2014, in the guise of Changes the Clown to spotlight child poverty and advocate for a municipal living wage.

