Victoria gas station robbery suspect sought

Male suspect said he had a gun but never showed one during the Thursday incident

Victoria police are looking for this suspect after a robbery at a Vic West gas station on June 16. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Police are looking for a suspect after a robbery at a Vic West gas station on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred just before 5:30 a.m. in the 100-block of Esquimalt Road. The gas station’s staff told police the suspect, a man, said he had a firearm before stealing money from the store. The suspect never actually showed a firearm during the incident.

The suspect fled on foot and has not been found. He’s described as an adult Caucasian man who’s about 5’9”. He wore an orange high-visibility vest over a black hooded sweater with Victoria Spartans Football written on the front in gold and white lettering.

The man also wore a dark baseball hat, blue jeans and black and red running shoes. He was carrying a white plastic bag at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

