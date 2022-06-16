Victoria gas station robbery suspect sought

Police are looking for a suspect after a robbery at a Vic West gas station on Thursday morning.
The incident occurred just before 5:30 a.m. in the 100-block of Esquimalt Road. The gas station’s staff told police the suspect, a man, said he had a firearm before stealing money from the store. The suspect never actually showed a firearm during the incident.
The suspect fled on foot and has not been found. He’s described as an adult Caucasian man who’s about 5’9”. He wore an orange high-visibility vest over a black hooded sweater with Victoria Spartans Football written on the front in gold and white lettering.
The man also wore a dark baseball hat, blue jeans and black and red running shoes. He was carrying a white plastic bag at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
