Victoria gets $750K to fix up Government Street North

The project will include the installation of protected bike lanes, public seating, art and more

The City of Victoria has received federal funding to make updates to part of the downtown core.

Federal minister Harjit Sajjan announced Monday (May 30) that $750,000 has been earmarked through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund to retrofit the streetscape of Government Street North.

The project will include the installation of protected bike lanes, pedestrian crossings, traffic signals, public seating, art and landscaping along Government Street from Pandora Avenue to Gorge Road.

This project has transformed Government Street, delivered significant road safety, asset renewal and placemaking improvements all of which strengthen our economy and increase our resiliency as a capital city,” Mayor Lisa Helps said in a statement.

Launched in June 2021, the fund is a federal pledge to provide $500 million over two years for projects that build and improve community infrastructure.

