Victoria Grandmothers let it ride to support African families

Victoria Grandmothers for Africa's (GV4A) 18th annual cycle tour is underway with 71 participants riding the bike trails of the capital city and beyond, raising funds for the Stephen Lewis Foundation Grandmothers to Grandmothers campaign.

GV4A raises funds for community-led organizations providing support to grandmothers and their families who are living with the ongoing consequences of the HIV epidemic in sub-Saharan Africa.

As part of this year’s event, 30 cyclists will ride from Campbell River to Victoria from Sept. 6-8.

Last year’s cycle tour raised over $136,000. Since it began in 2007, the Victoria Grandmothers Cycle Tour has raised over $1.2 million.

When added to the funds raised by other activities such as craft sales, African dinners and other events, VG4A has collected over $2 million to support grandmothers and their families in Africa.

To support the VG4A Cycle Tour, please click the ‘Donate Cycle Tour’ button at vg4a.ca.