CAMRA Victoria treasurer Mark Rennie and president Greg Garner cheers (unopened) beers at Craigflower-Kosapsom Park in anticipation of Sunday’s Beer on the Beach Protest Picnic. Travis Paterson/News Staff

Victoria group makes a pitch for ‘Beer on the Beach’

Sunday picnic serves as protest to ease public drinking laws

Alcohol consumption is a regular occurrence on Greater Victoria beaches but it’s still illegal.

Take a closer look at beach goers on hot day at Willows and Gonzales, whether it’s midday or sunset, and you’re likely to spot a can of craft beer or cider, or a cup of wine.

Public consumption of alcohol, of course, is fore bidden according to B.C.’s liquor act and violators could be fined $240. However, with a local craft beer advocacy group doesn’t see a problem with a responsible drink at the beach, and would like to see the rules changed.

This weekend members of the Campaign for Real Ale Society of Victoria, or CAMRA, are hosting Beer on the Beach Picnic Protest, starting at 1 p.m. Sunday in Saanich’s Craigflower-Kosapsom Park.

“It’s about having a responsible drink, nothing else,” said Greg Garner, president of CAMRA Victoria.

Sunday’s picnic is a responsible public-drinking protest, not a beer fest, as the CAMRA chapter has encouraged members to bring their kids, beach games, a lunch and, of course, a beer to drink responsibly, Garner explains.

“There won’t be beers for sale, or distribution,” Garner said. “Those of us drinking, we’re having one symbolic beer. This is not a celebration but a brief and responsible protest in picnic form.”

Saanich Police and the District of Saanich have been forewarned. The district said it won’t be changing the bylaw for Sunday. Saanich Parks management and control bylaw does not prohibit the consumption of liquor in parks, and has the ability to permit it, which is what CAMRA is hoping to promote, provincewide.

It should be noted that this will be a small group of responsible society members but members of the public others are welcome to join, Garner said. The group will carry out any and all waste the event creates.

Permits to consume alcohol in public places are available in certain circumstances, though it’s mostly the bigger events that acquire these permits. They also cost money, and the owners of such permits are libel.

“We think that’s a bit much, people should be able to have a responsible drink at the beach or park.”

The Victoria event follows a successful picnic protest held at Vancouver’s English Bay last year where CAMRA Vancouver reported a successful event with no issues nor tickets written. Sunday’s event will also happen in Vancouver, Powell River and the South Okanagan.

Craigflower-Kosapsom Park, next to the historic schoolhouse, was chosen for its central location in Greater Victoria and access to washrooms and bus routes.

Most Read